Attribution-ShareAlike

Attribution Share-Alike =

Wikipedia: This is a human-readable summary of the full license below.

You are free:

  • to Share—to copy, distribute and transmit the work, and
  • to Remix—to adapt the work

for any purpose, even commercially.

Under the following conditions:

  • Attribution—You must attribute the work in the manner specified by the author or licensor (but not in any way that suggests that they endorse you or your use of the work.)
  • Share Alike—If you alter, transform, or build upon this work, you may distribute the resulting work only under the same, similar or a compatible license.

Essay
When to use the attribution-sharealike license? When it can help others. You might have friends who teach and are seeking images they can use in the classroom. You might receive a query from a publication. In most circumstances, why not make the image available freely to all? You are asking for a credit and mention.

Attribution is important in providing credit to creators and motivation for information sharing.

