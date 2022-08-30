Photo: BLM (Some rights reserved)
The Burning Man event has taken place on public lands on the Black Rock Desert Playa since 1990. Events in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled for in-person attendance. 2022 dates: August 28-September 5.
The annual festival draws 70,000 people to create a temporary city in the northern Nevada desert, and the week each year culminates with the burning of the Man structure Saturday night and then the Temple structure on Sunday.
April 2018: Larry Harvey, countercultural guru who founded Burning Man, dies at 70
Burning Man is retooling itself, trying to figure out how to bring the conditions of Black Rock City to your local life. You all will have your own challenges.
– Steven Raspa, special events lead (rgj.com)
