California Wildfires

Dec 20, 2022 , , ,
Photo: Stuart Rankin, edited Suomi NPP image, Smoky California (Some rights reserved)

fire.ca.govFlickrYouTube@CAL_FIRE
inciweb.nwcg.gov@inciweb

2022 Headlines
Grieving California on the frontlines of the climate crisis – Coda Story
Could a buffer shield Californian homes from wildfire? – BBC
California’s climate goals are going up in smoke: study
California wildfires rage as scorching heat wave continues

2021 Headlines
California wildfire may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, burning through Earth’s largest grove

Dixie Wildfire
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7690/
https://twitter.com/i/events/1423693984723988482

2018 Headlines
these-wind-patterns-explain-why-californias-wildfires-are-so-bad

Twitter Moment
Coverage of California’s deadly fires starts a debate (2018)

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
2018 California wildfires
Woolsey Fire
Camp Fire

Features

Rebuilding Paradise

California
Wildfires

