Photo: Nan Palmero, Rocket Ship (Some rights reserved)

California is bordered by Oregon to the north, Nevada to the east, Arizona to the southeast, and to the south by Baja California in Mexico.

Parks are stupendous, including Death Valley, Joshua Tree, and Yosemite.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/dwYKbDY13r58twzg8



Cities

Events



Places of Interest

Parks

Planeta.com