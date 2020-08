Elephants are large mammals of the family Elephantidae and the order Proboscidea. Elephants are scattered throughout sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. They are considered to be keystone species due to their impact on their environments. – Wikipedia

Questions

What should we know about elephants?

Headlines

How to Be an Elephant Friendly Tourist: An Essential Guide – Travel Pulse

@MiaTaylorWriter

Embedded Tweets

Happy #WorldWaterDay! Did you know that an #elephant can smell water from 19 km away? 🐘



Water is life and #EveryDrop matters!💧#WaterDay pic.twitter.com/H8cIXVi9z2 — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) March 22, 2018

Planeta.com