Photo: Ron Mader, Koala in a tree / Arucaria Ecotours (Some rights reserved)
The koala (Phascolarctos cinereus) is an arboreal herbivorous marsupial native to Australia found in coastal areas of the mainland’s eastern and southern regions, inhabiting Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia.
Recommended Listening: Late Night Live
The frontline of koala conservation – The koala is listed as one step below endangered so why aren’t we saving them? The Australian Koala Foundation’s Deborah Tabart and specialist koala ecologist Dr Steve Phillips discuss all things koala: their personalities, their history and how a broken political system is pushing them to extinction.
Fears for the future of Australia’s koalas – Environmentalists are calling for a review of the nation’s environmental laws, which have failed to save any threatened species from extinction. There are fears the current protections are not enough to save critical koala populations under threat from habitat loss in Queensland, NSW, and the ACT.
Headlines
NSW koalas on course to be extinct in the wild before 2050, inquiry finds – @p_hannam (mentioned: Koala populations and habitat in New South Wales)
Tailless nocturnal marsupial of Australia; this solitary tree-dweller lives in eucalyptus forests and feeds on the tree’s leaves.
K is for Koala
Koala Crunch Time – @4corners
That’s no lion madam, that’s the bellow of a randy koala
Carnivorous Koala drops surprising bear tale on the unsuspecting
Koalas cry at timber’s threat
The Great Koala Count http://www.koalacount.org.au
