home Travel, Wildlife Wildlife Tourism

Wildlife Tourism

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Travel Wildlife
Posted on
Photo: Lisa McNee, BLM, Buck Creek Watchable Wildlife Area (Some rights reserved)

Wildlife Tourism = Observation and interaction with local animal and plant life in their natural habitats

Questions = Preguntas

  • Which are the recommended wildlife tourism options and which should be avoided? = ¿Cuáles son las opciones de turismo de vida silvestre recomendadas y cuáles se deben evitar?

Headlines
Dangers of ecotourism: Up close and infectious – Knowable

Elsewhere on the Web
greengirlsinafrica.com
wildchoices.org
wildlifetourism.org.au

Embedded Tweets

Reports

Supporting Sustainable Livelihoods through Wildlife Tourism

Planeta.com

Wildlife
Wildlife Tourism Australia
The tour operator’s dilemma: Keeping the customer happy while not disturbing the wildlife
Zoos
Tourism Definitions
Whale Watching
Wildlife Photography

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.