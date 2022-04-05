Wildlife Tourism

Paying attention to Lake Powell. How do we better understand issues in this watershed? = Prestando atención al lago Powell. ¿Cómo entendemos mejor los problemas en esta cuenca? 🌎https://www.planeta.com/lake-powell #ColoradoRiver

@planetanews I wish there was an “I don’t like this!” Button. I’m seeing the river of my youth, upon which I grew up, slowly dry to a trickle and no one seems to care enough to do anything. It’s heartbreaking. https://twitter.com/sullyfoto/status/1508985132601864193