Photo: USFWS, Jane Griess at Savannah Wildlife Refuge (Some rights reserved)

Georgia is bordered on the south by Florida; on the east by the Atlantic Ocean and South Carolina; on the west by Alabama and by Florida in the extreme southwest; and on the north by Tennessee and North Carolina. The state capital is Atlanta.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/zJAQxWJjXDSvr5YSA



Cities

Parks

Planeta.com