Photo: European Space Agency, Mount Makalu, Himalayas
Wikipedia: The Himalayas is a mountain range in Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau. The Himalayan range has the Earth’s highest peaks, including the highest, Mount Everest. The Himalayas include over a hundred mountains exceeding 7,200 meters (23,600 feet) in elevation. By contrast, the highest peak outside Asia – Aconcagua, in the Andes – is 6,961 meters (22,838 feet) tall.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/Q6CmSf6UZ5VGfWJw7
Recommended listening
Are governance issues failing the Himalayas? – Future Tense – The Himalayas are a vital source of water for a large chunk of the world’s population. But the local, national and international systems put in place to protect and manage human development in this vital ecosystem are failing.
Himalayan indigenous languages – Late Night Live
Headlines
Responsible Tourism Sustaining Village Life in the Foothills of the Himalaya
Embedded Tweets
Videos
Planeta.com