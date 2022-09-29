home Nature Hurricanes

Hurricanes

Wikipedia: A hurricane or tropical cyclone is a storm system characterized by a large low-pressure center and numerous thunderstorms that produce strong winds and heavy rain.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic runs June 1 – November 30.

National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is a component of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) located at Florida International University in Miami. The NHC mission is to save lives, mitigate property loss, and improve economic efficiency by issuing the best watches, warnings, forecasts, and analyses of hazardous tropical weather and by increasing understanding of these hazards.
Eastern North Pacific
Atlantic

Elsewhere on the Web
Crown Weather Services is a one-stop weather information source by providing the latest and most up-to-date weather data, including Tropical Weather Information, Caribbean Weather Information, Florida Weather Information, Southern US Weather, Northeastern US Weather Information, Severe Weather Information and National Weather Information.
crownweather.com

Hurricane Track
hurricanetrack.com

Google News
Hurricane

Blogging a crisis – Steve Bridger

Flickr Groups
After Katrina
after wilma

Twitter
@NHC_Atlantic (National Hurricane Center)
@twc_hurricane (Hurricane Central)

Filing

https://tropical.colostate.edu/media/sites/111/2020/04/2020-04.pdf

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/hurricane-season-expected-be-worse-normal-n1203246

National Hurricane Center
Pennsylvania State University
Louisiana State University’s Earth Scan Laboratory
Tropical Tidbits
NOLA.com/hurricane
Mike’s Weather Page
Jeff Masters’ blog
Florida State University

Embedded Tweets

Bingo
Advisory – CrisisCommunication – Cyclone – Evacuation – Eye – Flood – Forecast – High Tide – Hunkering – Hurricane – Landfall – Rain – Rain Shadow – Storm – Storm Surge – Tropical – Tropical Depression – Tropical OUtlook – Warning – Weather – Wind – Wind Gusts

Bunkering and Hunkering
Hunkering = To take shelter, settle in, or hide out

thefreedictionary.com/hunkering
https://twitter.com/search?q=hunkering

Bunkering = The act or process of supplying a ship with fuel
thefreedictionary.com/bunkering
https://twitter.com/search?q=bunkering

Wikipedia
Tropical cyclone
2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Hurricane Florence 2018
Hurricane Maria 2017
Hurricane Harvey 2017
Hurricane Irma (2017)
Hurricane Sandy 2012

Crisis
Storm Surge
Weather
Weather Links

