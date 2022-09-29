Hurricanes

Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: A hurricane or tropical cyclone is a storm system characterized by a large low-pressure center and numerous thunderstorms that produce strong winds and heavy rain.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic runs June 1 – November 30.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is a component of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) located at Florida International University in Miami. The NHC mission is to save lives, mitigate property loss, and improve economic efficiency by issuing the best watches, warnings, forecasts, and analyses of hazardous tropical weather and by increasing understanding of these hazards.

Advisory – Crisis – Communication – Cyclone – Evacuation – Eye – Flood – Forecast – High Tide – Hunkering – Hurricane – Landfall – Rain – Rain Shadow – Storm – Storm Surge – Tropical – Tropical Depression – Tropical OUtlook – Warning – Weather – Wind – Wind Gusts

Bunkering and Hunkering

Hunkering = To take shelter, settle in, or hide out

Bunkering = The act or process of supplying a ship with fuel

