Photo: Ron Mader, Kiosko Morisco (Some rights reserved)
Pay attention. Mindfulness is energy begetting!
Mindfulness is the intentional, accepting and non-judgemental focus of one’s attention on the emotions, thoughts and sensations occurring in the present moment. – Wikipedia
Join us as we find ways to integrate the concept of mindfulness into our conversations. This page is one of our better resource guides, complete with recommended listening and viewing and the requisite readings.
Headlines
I Was A Skeptic Of Mindfulness … Until I Tried To Make My Case
Recommended Listening
Can Buddhist Practices Help Us Overcome The Biological Pull Of Dissatisfaction? – Are human beings hard-wired to be perpetually dissatisfied? Author Robert Wright, who teaches about the interface of evolutionary biology and religion, thinks so.
Meditation: Falling Awake – Jon Kabat-Zinn knows that meditation is natural but not easy to master, exotic yet essential to healthful living. He is the founding director of the Stress Reduction Clinic at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which is celebrating its 30th year.
Videos
Mindfulness and Leadership. Ellen Langer
If we increase our mindfulness, we increase our effectiveness, health and well being.
http://www.ellenlanger.com – http://www.ellenlanger.com/blog
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00tq4d3
Alan Wallace on Toward the First Revolution in the Mind Sciences
http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=983112177262602885
Matthieu Ricard on Change your Mind Change your Brain: The Inner Conditions…
http://video.google.co.uk/videoplay?docid=-1424079446171087119
Matthieu Ricard: Habits of happiness
http://www.ted.com/index.php/talks/matthieu_ricard_on_the_habits_of_happiness.html
Mingyur Rinpoche on Joy of Living
http://www.youtube.com/profile?user=rantom913
Philippe Goldin on Cognitive Neuroscience of Mindfulness Meditation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sf6Q0G1iHBI
Aren’t you supposed to be somewhere?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62_l7791BsA
What About Me?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDSAAlrqAHM
Simple Mindfulness
http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=4018343704501897813
Birding
Mindful Birding at IMBD Events
Embedded Tweets
Bingo
Attention – Body – Conscious – Energy – Engagement – Future – Health – Listen – Mind – Mindfulness – Mindlessness – Notice – Perspective – POV – Present – Psychology – Senses – Taste – Thought – Variability – Vision – Yoga
Wikipedia
Mindfulness
Planeta.com