Photo: Ron Mader, Kiosko Morisco (Some rights reserved)

Pay attention. Mindfulness is energy begetting!

Mindfulness is the intentional, accepting and non-judgemental focus of one’s attention on the emotions, thoughts and sensations occurring in the present moment. – Wikipedia

Join us as we find ways to integrate the concept of mindfulness into our conversations. This page is one of our better resource guides, complete with recommended listening and viewing and the requisite readings.

Headlines

I Was A Skeptic Of Mindfulness … Until I Tried To Make My Case

Recommended Listening

Can Buddhist Practices Help Us Overcome The Biological Pull Of Dissatisfaction? – Are human beings hard-wired to be perpetually dissatisfied? Author Robert Wright, who teaches about the interface of evolutionary biology and religion, thinks so.

Meditation: Falling Awake – Jon Kabat-Zinn knows that meditation is natural but not easy to master, exotic yet essential to healthful living. He is the founding director of the Stress Reduction Clinic at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which is celebrating its 30th year.

Videos

Mindfulness and Leadership. Ellen Langer

If we increase our mindfulness, we increase our effectiveness, health and well being.

http://www.ellenlanger.com – http://www.ellenlanger.com/blog

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00tq4d3

Alan Wallace on Toward the First Revolution in the Mind Sciences

http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=983112177262602885

Matthieu Ricard on Change your Mind Change your Brain: The Inner Conditions…

http://video.google.co.uk/videoplay?docid=-1424079446171087119

Matthieu Ricard: Habits of happiness

http://www.ted.com/index.php/talks/matthieu_ricard_on_the_habits_of_happiness.html

Mingyur Rinpoche on Joy of Living

http://www.youtube.com/profile?user=rantom913

Philippe Goldin on Cognitive Neuroscience of Mindfulness Meditation

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sf6Q0G1iHBI

Aren’t you supposed to be somewhere?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62_l7791BsA

What About Me?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDSAAlrqAHM

Simple Mindfulness

http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=4018343704501897813

Birding

Mindful Birding at IMBD Events

Embedded Tweets

Speaking of low-cost, is there a way to get free access? = Hablando de bajo costo, ¿hay alguna forma de obtener acceso gratuito? @TourismJournal #mindfulness #tourismgeographies https://t.co/AdZZ4Fx1ux pic.twitter.com/mvdFH0QyjC — planetanews (@planetanews) December 30, 2021

Bingo

Attention – Body – Conscious – Energy – Engagement – Future – Health – Listen – Mind – Mindfulness – Mindlessness – Notice – Perspective – POV – Present – Psychology – Senses – Taste – Thought – Variability – Vision – Yoga

Wikipedia

Mindfulness

Planeta.com