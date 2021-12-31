home Conscious Mindfulness

Mindfulness

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Conscious
Posted on
Photo: Ron Mader, Kiosko Morisco (Some rights reserved)

Pay attention. Mindfulness is energy begetting!

Mindfulness is the intentional, accepting and non-judgemental focus of one’s attention on the emotions, thoughts and sensations occurring in the present moment. – Wikipedia

Join us as we find ways to integrate the concept of mindfulness into our conversations. This page is one of our better resource guides, complete with recommended listening and viewing and the requisite readings.

Headlines
I Was A Skeptic Of Mindfulness … Until I Tried To Make My Case

Recommended Listening
Can Buddhist Practices Help Us Overcome The Biological Pull Of Dissatisfaction? – Are human beings hard-wired to be perpetually dissatisfied? Author Robert Wright, who teaches about the interface of evolutionary biology and religion, thinks so.

Meditation: Falling Awake – Jon Kabat-Zinn knows that meditation is natural but not easy to master, exotic yet essential to healthful living. He is the founding director of the Stress Reduction Clinic at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which is celebrating its 30th year.

Videos
Mindfulness and Leadership. Ellen Langer

If we increase our mindfulness, we increase our effectiveness, health and well being.

http://www.ellenlanger.comhttp://www.ellenlanger.com/blog
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00tq4d3

Alan Wallace on Toward the First Revolution in the Mind Sciences
http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=983112177262602885

Matthieu Ricard on Change your Mind Change your Brain: The Inner Conditions…
http://video.google.co.uk/videoplay?docid=-1424079446171087119

Matthieu Ricard: Habits of happiness
http://www.ted.com/index.php/talks/matthieu_ricard_on_the_habits_of_happiness.html

Mingyur Rinpoche on Joy of Living
http://www.youtube.com/profile?user=rantom913

Philippe Goldin on Cognitive Neuroscience of Mindfulness Meditation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sf6Q0G1iHBI

Aren’t you supposed to be somewhere?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62_l7791BsA

What About Me?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDSAAlrqAHM

Simple Mindfulness
http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=4018343704501897813

Birding
Mindful Birding at IMBD Events

Embedded Tweets

Bingo
Attention – Body – Conscious – Energy – Engagement – Future – Health – Listen – Mind – Mindfulness – Mindlessness – Notice – Perspective – POV – Present – Psychology – Senses – Taste – Thought – Variability – Vision – Yoga

Wikipedia
Mindfulness

Planeta.com

Emotional Intelligence
Attention
Empathy
Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.