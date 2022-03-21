Photo: UNIS Vienna, Celebration (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Nowruz (Persian: نوروز‎; literally “new day”) marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually occurs on 21 March. It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by more than 300 million people around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.

People are celebrating the Persian New Year, also known as Nowruz, marking the first day of spring. The celebrations are a mainstay for Iran, where families gather to eat food and reflect on the previous year. pic.twitter.com/YXYV2XgMcE — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) March 21, 2022

