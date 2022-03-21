home Celebrations Nowruz

Photo: UNIS Vienna, Celebration (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Nowruz (Persian: نوروز‎; literally “new day”) marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually occurs on 21 March. It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by more than 300 million people around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.

