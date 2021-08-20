Papahānaumokuākea Links

Image: Ancient Names

What would insiders like others to know about Papahānaumokuākea? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

2021 Webinar

August 19, 12pm Pacific

usicomos.org/webinars

Papahānaumokuākea is a mixed #WorldHeritageSite recognized and managed for both its biological and cultural heritage. Join us August 19th to learn about how the Native Hawaiian community is involved in co-management of this natural and cultural site. https://t.co/TUpcdx88xj pic.twitter.com/NsYDKLGVR8 — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) July 28, 2021



Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument is the largest conservation area in the United States and one of the largest in the world. In 2010, it was inscribed as a UNESCO Mixed World Heritage site, the only one in the country. Within this past year, Papahānaumokuākea celebrated many milestones including its 11th Anniversary as a World Heritage site and its 15th Anniversary as a Marine National Monument. Join us as we discuss the many reasons that Papahānaumokuākea remains an exemplary example of a mixed world heritage site recognized and managed for both its biological and cultural heritage to mankind. We will summarize some of the many accomplishments that have been afforded this vast site and focus on a few of the most recent examples of co-management and the integration of indigenous culture into co-management, with the Native Hawaiian community. Meet our speakers: Athline M. Clark, NOAA Superintendent Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Athline Clark is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Superintendent for the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. Prior to joining NOAA in 2015, Athline worked for a few years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Project Manager overseeing national priority projects in ecosystem restoration, watershed planning and flood reduction. Athline also previously worked for the Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources, first as the Point of Contact for the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force and later as the State Co-Manager for Papahānaumokuākea. During her time as Co-Manager, she led the team as the overall coordinator for the development of the United States of America’s successful nomination of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument as a UNESCO World Heritage mixed site. Athline has her Masters in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She was born and raised in Hawaii. Kalani Quiocho, NOAA Pacific Islands Region Cultural Resource Coordinator Kalani Quiocho serves as the Pacific Islands Regional Cultural Resources Coordinator for NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. Kalani supports cultural heritage and resources management for the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa, the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, and the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and World Heritage Site. He serves as a cultural advisor and coordinator for cultural heritage research, education, policy, and Indigenous and local community engagement. As the former Native Hawaiian Program Specialist for NOAA Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, Kalani served as the primary lead for the development of the Mai Ka Pō Mai Native Hawaiian Guidance Document for the Management of Papahānaumokuākea. Kalani is Native Hawaiian and comes from the island of Hawaiʻi.

Misc

The Management Board was created via a Memorandum of Agreement between the Secretaries of the Interior and Commerce, the Governor of Hawaii and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs



Elsewhere

Voices of Papahānaumokuākea



Mai Ka Po Mai

Join the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) for a conversation about the newly released Mai Ka Pō Mai Native Hawaiian Guidance Document for the management of Papahānaumokuākea. The webinar was aired on Zoom and the OHA Facebook page on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The document is the culmination of over 10 years of discussions with the Native Hawaiian community, specifically the Papahānaumokuākea Native Hawaiian Cultural Working Group, and the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument state and federal managing agencies. This historic document blends culture and science and provides guidance for managing this sacred place in a way that is culturally appropriate and environmentally sound.

