Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

Spotlight on Papahānaumokuākea National Monument

2021 Webinar

August 19, 12pm Pacific

Papahānaumokuākea is a mixed #WorldHeritageSite recognized and managed for both its biological and cultural heritage. Join us August 19th to learn about how the Native Hawaiian community is involved in co-management of this natural and cultural site.

How to pronounce Papahānaumokuākea?

Have a listen: Papa-hanau-moku-akea.

Papahanaumokuakea.gov

2006 Media Release

Media release from the US White House:

The monument was originally created in 2006 by President George W. Bush and designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010. Since that time, new scientific exploration and research has revealed new species and deep sea habitats as well as important ecological connections between the existing monument and the adjacent waters. Today’s designation will expand the existing Marine National Monument by 442,781 square miles, bringing the total protected area of the expanded monument to 582,578 square miles.

The expansion provides critical protections for more than 7,000 marine species, including whales and sea turtles listed under the Endangered Species Act and the longest-living marine species in the world — black coral, which have been found to live longer than 4,500 years. Additionally, as ocean acidification, warming, and other impacts of climate change threaten marine ecosystems, expanding the monument will improve ocean resilience, help the region’s distinct physical and biological resources adapt, and create a natural laboratory that will allow scientists to monitor and explore the impacts of climate change on these fragile ecosystems.

The expanded monument area also contains resources of great historical and cultural significance. The expanded area, including the archipelago and its adjacent waters, is considered a sacred place for the Native Hawaiian community. It plays a significant role in Native Hawaiian creation and settlement stories, and is used to practice important activities like traditional long-distance voyaging and wayfinding. Additionally, within the monument expansion area, there are shipwrecks and downed aircraft from the Battle of Midway in World War II, a battle that marked a major shift in the progress of the war in favor of the Allies.

All commercial resource extraction activities, including commercial fishing and any future mineral extraction, are prohibited in the expansion area, as they are within the boundaries of the existing monument. Noncommercial fishing, such as recreational fishing and the removal of fish and other resources for Native Hawaiian cultural practices, is allowed in the expansion area by permit, as is scientific research.

In recognition of the value of Papahānaumokuākea to Native Hawaiians, and in keeping with President Obama’s commitment to elevating the voices of Native peoples in management of our resources, Secretary of the Interior Jewell and Secretary of Commerce Pritzker also announced that the Departments will soon sign an agreement with Hawaii’s Department of Natural Resources and Office of Hawaiian Affairs providing for a greater management role as a trustee in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. This arrangement has been previously requested by Senator Brian Schatz and Governor Ige.

Following this historic conservation action, the President will travel to Hawaii next week. On Wednesday evening, he will address leaders from the Pacific Island Conference of Leaders and the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which is being hosted in the United States for the first time. On Thursday, he will travel to Midway Atoll, located within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, to mark the significance of this monument designation and highlight first-hand how the threat of climate change makes protecting our public lands and waters more important than ever.

Brown noddy. Nihoa Island. Within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument https://t.co/Prokv1veat. Papahānaumokuākea is home to scores of rare deep-ocean species and is the spiritual birthplace of the Hawaiian people.

📷: S. Plentovich/@USFWS#WorldOceansMonth pic.twitter.com/SIYQyVqZQm — USFWS Refuge System (@USFWSRefuges) June 4, 2020

Today @POTUS expanded Papahānaumokuākea, making it the largest marine protected area on Earth 🌎🐬🌊Pics by James Watt pic.twitter.com/qORZTkLnsM — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) August 26, 2016

Today President Obama issued a Proclamation expanding Papahānaumokuākea, now the largest protected area on Earth! pic.twitter.com/J8ziD6urMy — Papahānaumokuākea (@HawaiiReef) August 26, 2016

Why Hawaii’s record-setting marine park is a big deal. #Papahānaumokuākea https://t.co/kVjxDxH3Na — Conservation Intl (@ConservationOrg) August 28, 2016

Here's what you need to know about Papahānaumokuākea https://t.co/x52HpWsv66 — matt rand (@mattfishrand) August 26, 2016

What does the expanded @HawaiiReef look like? Check it out in our video: https://t.co/T6iI181j9v #EarthIsBlue — Sanctuaries (NOAA) (@sanctuaries) August 26, 2016

Seven years ago today, my horizons were forever broadened by #Papahānaumokuākea. Mahalo @POTUS for broadening hers. pic.twitter.com/FHon4CDw1F — E. TONG (@_iwakeli_i) August 26, 2016

