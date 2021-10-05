Hawai’i Links

Hawai’i Flag

What would locals like others know about Hawai’i? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Danny De Gracia: Hawaii Is Falling Apart. Let’s Make Tourism Pay To Fix It @CivilBeat

Hawai‘i Is Not Our Playground – Afar

Tougher Hawaii travel restrictions possible as COVID-19 surge continues

Even the tourism industry thinks Hawaii is seeing more visitors than it can handle

Hawaii’s tourism sector’s long road to normal

Hawaii’s new sunscreen law to protect coral reefs begins in 2021

Hawaii’s Beaches Are Disappearing – ProPublica

Pandemic gave locals fleeting taste of a tourist-free Hawaii

Covid-19: Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns

Hawaii tentatively reopening to tourists October 15 – CNN

Safe Travels form will be mandatory for all travelers on Sept. 1

Paradise lost: How Hawaii went from Covid-19 star to cautionary tale

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is now paying for visitors to leave – CNN

Nonprofit Hawaii Ecotourism Association rebrands – Garden Island

How Native Hawaiians Are Decolonizing Tourism – Fodors

A Fight Over a Sacred Mountaintop Will Shape the Future of Astronomy

Club Rules Preserve Access for Hawaiʻi’s Oldest Hiking Group – @wearehpr

Get to know Hawaii fishing communities with just the click of a button – @noaafish_pifsc

Can Hawaii sell tourists on sustainability?

http://www.staradvertiser.com/2017/03/31/hawaii-news/rejected-visas-keep-thousands-from-hawaii

http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-hawaii-volcano-eruption-visitor-point-20170103-story.html

http://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/tripideas/25-things-you-didn%E2%80%99t-know-about-traveling-to-hawaii/ss-AAiIhK0

http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/2016/09/19/nr16-196

http://khon2.com/2016/09/18/hawaii-tourism-authority-using-new-technology-to-attract-more-millenials-to-the-islands

Lava Flow About To Cross Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Road

Highlighting Indigenous Kinship with Nature – Trisha Kehaulani Watson

http://www.civilbeat.org/2016/07/learning-to-live-in-the-electric-century

Thirty Meter Telescope may not be built in Hawaii, say astronomers – Physics World

Vandals Damage One Of Hawaii‘s Most Important Cultural Sites: Kaniakapupu – @dlnr

What’s Killing Hawaii’s Trees?

Can Sustainability and Tourism Peacefully Co-exist in Hawaii?

Culinary Tourism: Exploring Local Culture through Food – Transitions Abroad

Garbage

I toured an active landfill on Hawaii Island and it was a sobering experience. Imagine an open pit, the size of 7 football fields and 100 feet deep. It will be full of trash within two years.https://t.co/5zFRxKHm9R pic.twitter.com/RGnEYNHrQi — Ryan Finnerty (@rfinnerty1) January 9, 2020

Christmas

12 Days of Christmas – Huapala

Hurricane Center

prh.noaa.gov/cphc

Weather

prh.noaa.gov/hnl – @NWSHonolulu

hawaiinewsnow.com/weather – @DanCookeSunrise

Baseball

https://honolululittleleague.com

Kolten_Wong

http://www.unpage.org/hawaii/

He lono moku = An island(s) update/report

helonomoku.com

helonomoku.com/report

@hcfhawaii

http://www.civilbeat.org/2016/08/hawaiis-state-of-the-environment-good-bad-and-ugly – @NathanEagle

@CivilBeat

http://hawaiipublicradio.org/post/town-square-1st-state-environment-report

Recommended Listening

Native FM – Facebook

http://www.hawaiipublicradio.org – @wearehpr

http://hawaiipublicradio.org/schedule/week/kipo

http://kaparadio.com – @kapaplaylist – kaparadio

KINE Hawaiian 105

http://www.hawaiian105.com

hawaiian105kine

http://ksskradio.iheart.com – @KSSKhawaii

http://kumu.com –

@947KUMU – 947kumu

http://www.kitv.com – @KITV4

http://www.kitv.com/category/305776/live-stream

khon2.com @khonnews

living808tv

Indigenous Culture

Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association

https://www.facebook.com/NaHHA80

https://twitter.com/NaHHA808

The Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association advocates for the advancement of Native Hawaiians in hospitality and perpetuates authenticity of culture in tourism.

O Ke Aloha Ke Kuleana O Kahi Malihini = Love is the Host in strange lands

http://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/programs/hawaiian-culture

Talk Story with Pohai Ryan – Hawaii Business Magazine

Broken Trust

https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2017/10/03/broken-trust-free-online-format

http://www.brokentrustbook.com

https://soundcloud.com/civilbeat/pod-squad-randy-roth

http://www.civilbeat.org/2017/10/pod-squad-author-randy-roth-on-why-broken-trust-is-now-free-to-read

Office of Hawaiian Affairs

560 Nimitz Hwy #200 Honolulu

oha.org

About: OHA i- oha.org – s a semi-autonomous state agency responsible for improving the wellbeing of all Native Hawaiians (regardless of blood quantum). The agency is governed by a Board of Trustees, made up of nine members who are elected statewide to serve four-year terms and set organizational policy. OHA is administered by a Chief Executive Officer (Ka Pouhana), who is appointed by the Board of Trustees to oversee a staff of about 170 people. OHA works to improve the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians through advocacy, research, community engagement, land management and the funding of community programs. The need for an office dedicated to the well-being of all Hawaiians was born out of activism in the 1970s to right past wrongs suffered by Native Hawaiians for over 100 years. At the Hawaiian Constitutional Convention of 1978, Native Hawaiians such as Aunty Frenchy DeSoto and John Waiheʻe advocated to establish OHA, an agency that would use income from land taken from the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom to benefit Hawaiians. This was passed by voters of all backgrounds in 1978. The OHA headquarters are located in Iwilei, Oʻahu. OHA Community Resource Centers are also located on Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and East Hawaiʻi (Hilo) and West Hawaiʻi (Kona). In 2021, OHA celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first investiture of trustees held on Jan. 17, 1981, at ʻIolani Palace.

Facebook

Hawaii Ecotourism

Hawaii.Pacific.Parks.Association

Hawaii

OiwiTV

Epiclavatours

Flickr

Tern Island 2006

Flickr groups

Hawaii Underwater – For Hawaiian locals and visitors alike. Share underwater images taken in Hawaii. Do Not Post pictures of wildlife being harassed or other eco-UNfriendly practices such as touching coral – they will be removed.

Hawaiian Birds

Real Hawaii

Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

Twitter

@gohawaii

@MauiReefs

@hehawaiiau

@hawaiian105kine

@OiwiTV

@wearehpr

@CivilBeat

@HawaiianAir

@dlnr

@HawaiianPS

@kuahawaii

@atlantishawaii

@HawaiiEcotours

@PatrickChingArt

@HPU

@OlesonLab

@kenhrubin

@kteabam

@travelpono

@oha_hawaii

@KITV4

@jonletman

@StarAdvertiser

@LasVegasHCC

@BlaisdellCenter

@VolcanoArtCentr

@KauNews

@BigIslandNow

@hawaiibusiness

@historichawaii

@PUHONHP

@_iwakeli_i

Hawai’i Parks on Twitter

@Volcanoes_NPS

@PacificNPS

@HIPacParks

@kuahawaii

@expandpmnm

Whale season in Hawaiʻi means we carry all kinds of great whale-themed goodies at our national parks visitor center stores! We have books for kids & adults, guides, wildlife plush, & more!

Visiting Hawaiʻi Island national parks? Come see us AND the whales!

🐋#ShopYourParks pic.twitter.com/IJFXZDQPso — Hawaii Pacific Parks Association (@HIPacParks) March 2, 2020

Spotlight: Patrick Ching

Be Inspired! Patrick Ching at the @VolcanoArtCentr Thursday Night



http://www.patrickchingart.com

Spotlight: Volcano Art Center: Where People, Art & Nature Meet

19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano, HI

http://volcanoartcenter.org

VolcanoArtCenter

@VolcanoArtCentr

https://www.instagram.com/volcanoartcentr

(808) 967-8222

Bikes

https://gobiki.org – @gobikihi

Pod Squad: Have You Tried A Biki Yet? – Civil Beat

https://twitter.com/CivilBeat/status/1064695877141491712

Music

ozziekotani.com

huapala.org

Tourism Portals

Go Hawaii

http://files.hawaii.gov/dbedt/visitor/visitor-research/2014-annual-visitor.pdf

@gohawaii





Elsewhere on the Web

Huapala Hawaiian Music and Hula Archives

Hula Preservation Society

http://www.hawaiiweblog.com – @hawaiiweblog

http://www.hawaiiecotourism.org – @travelpono

Green Magazine Hawaii – @greenmaghawaii

East Hawaii Cultural Center

dmzhawaii.org

pacificislandparks.com

kipukadatabase.com

papakilodatabase.com

umukahi.org

Hawaii Convention Center

kumupono.com

explorationhawaii.com

http://player.tritondigital.com/embed.php?embedid=14571

http://seagrant.soest.hawaii.edu/hawaiian-language-newspaper-translation-project

songsofsovereignty.com – Facebook – YouTube

Art

volcanoartcenter.org – Facebook – @VolcanoArtCentr

http://volcanoartcenter.org/new-exhibit-national-parks-illustrations-1978-through-2016

Biodiversity

Native Plants Hawaii

Kua‘āina Ulu ‘Auamo (KUA): an innovative, community-driven initiative to empower social justice through place-based stewardship of Hawaiian lands and waters.

Hawaiʻi Nei

kuahawaii.org

@kuahawaii

KUAhawaii

Fishing

hawaiigoesfishing.com

HawaiiGoesFishing

Food

foodland.com @FoodlandHI

Permaculture

Hawaii’s Abundant and Ignored Earth – Utne

News

Honolulu Civil Beat – @CivilBeat

Soundcloud

Comments are peer-reviewed. We need your help! Read three comments, and for each one, tell us if you think it’s: 1) good and 2) civil

Hawaii News Now – Facebook

westhawaiitoday.com – @westhawaiitoday

staradvertiser.com – @StarAdvertiser

Where to eat

Hawaiian-Style-Cafe

Wildlife

Hawaii Wildlife Center – @HWCenter

TripAdvisor

Hawaii-Vacations

youtube

https://www.youtube.com/user/PBSHawaiiorg/videos

Papahānaumokuākea Playlist – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGcZwmpqrhGZ6ytn69IlUa_4Bu3swrQ4X

https://www.youtube.com/user/olelocm

Universities

hawaii.edu

manoa.hawaii.edu

https://cms.ctahr.hawaii.edu/nrem

olesonlab.org – @OlesonLab

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

Hawaiian Cuisine

Kalbi – Kalua – Kimchee – Shield Volcano -Tapsilog – Teriyaki

Quotes

The word wiki is from a Hawaiian in fact. And so Wikipedia literally means ‘quick education’. But it came about because the guy who came up with all the wiki websites (wiki is a class of website, Wikipedia is just one of them) was back in the ’90s in Hawaii at an airport, and he saw that the bus was called the Wiki Wiki Bus, the quick bus, and he was looking for a word that sounded and felt quick to go with this very new kind of website that he wanted to come up with for programmers to share and edit information. And he decided to call his first website Wiki Wiki Web. And that’s a silly little story, but the moment I tell that it goes from being a kind of made up word without places or faces behind it to being a specific story about one man who is still alive, who we can ask questions, doing very particular things in the late 1990s, and that’s where this particular tool came from, that’s how it was born. And that’s why we have this…we’re all speaking a little bit of Hawaiian without even knowing it.

– Tom Chatfield, A linguistic celebration of the digital world @TomChatfield

Buzzword Bingo

Kahuku – Kipuka – Poi – Plumeria – Statehood – Surfing – Trade Winds – Vog

Also see: Las Vegas, the ninth island

Green Business

http://energy.hawaii.gov/green-business-program – @energyhawaiigov

Hawaii Green Business Program Description

Fact Sheet: Hawaii Green Business Program

2014 Green Hotel Forum

http://health.hawaii.gov/shwb/files/2013/06/grnbushr110410.pdf (PDF) – @HIgov_Health

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole Festival

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole was the Founder of the Hawaiian Civic Club movement and proponent of the Hawaiian Homestead Act of 1920. Prince Kūhiō was a prince of the reigning House of Kalākaua when the government of Queen Lili`uokalani was illegally overthrown in 1893. He later went on to become a politician in the Territory of Hawai`i as delegate to the United States Congress. Prince Kūhiō founded the first Hawaiian Civic Club on Dec 7, 1918, and led the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1921. Prince Kuhio, in founding the civic clubs desired to help elevate and promote their social, economic, civic and intellectual status, all while they would promote the principles of good government as they themselves became outstanding citizens, leaders in their communities so that they could and would take an active part and place in the civic progress of Hawaii and its people. He felt it was the responsibility of each Hawaiian to bring to realization of these aims. In the early 1970s, parades honoring Prince Kūhiō were held in our island communities. Hawaiian Civic Clubs of O‘ahu would gather in the communities of Papakolea, Nanakuli, Kailua and Hawaii Kai to host this annual event, with a pageantry of floats, equestrian units, marching units, and car cades of dignitaries…all in celebration of the life and times of Prince Kūhiō. In the year 2002, the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, through its non-profit entity, Hawaii Maoli, applied for and received a grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority/County Product enrichment program to reinstate this auspicious event. It is our humble way of honoring a citizen of royal heritage whose insight and commitment laid the framework for organizations and institutions we have today. Today, the activities to honor Kūhiō have grown from the humble parades in those early years to month long activities.

Prince Kūhiō Day is an official holiday in the state of Hawaiʻi in the United States.[1] It is celebrated annually on March 26, to mark the birth of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole — heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi, prince of the House of Kalākaua, and later territorial delegate to the United States Congress.[2] It was established in 1949 by the legislature of the Territory of Hawaii.

http://princekuhiofestival.org

princekuhiofestival

@princekuhiofest

http://www.aloha-hawaii.com/hawaii/prince-kuhio/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonah_K%C5%ABhi%C5%8D_Kalaniana%CA%BBole

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_K%C5%ABhi%C5%8D_Day

Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole (March 26, 1871 – January 7, 1922) was a prince of theKingdom of Hawaiʻi until it was overthrown by a coalition of American and European businessmen in 1893. He later went on to become a representative in the Territory of Hawaii as delegate to the United States Congress, and as such is the first native Hawaiian and only person ever elected to that body who was born a royal. – Wikipedia

September 1-10 World Conservation Congress

Photos



Sustainable Practices

Hawaiʻi has also launched the Aloha+Challenge: A Culture of Sustainability – He Nohona ‘Ae‘oia. This state-wide joint leadership commitment sets clear targets for clean energy transformation, local food production, natural resource management, waste reduction, smart growth, climate resilience, green jobs, and education, to be achieved by 2030.

Biodiversity

With 28,000 native plants and animals, 90% of which are endemic, the Hawaiian Islands showcase diversity in nature, culture, conservation and sustainability through a combination of traditional wisdom and modern knowledge.

Electricity

https://www.hawaiianelectric.com – @hwnelectric

https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/about-us/our-story/1881-the-birth

http://www.civilbeat.org/projects/electric-dreams – @ericpape

https://soundcloud.com/civilbeat/pod-squad-heco

Food

cookinghawaiianstyle.com

Markets

hilo farmers market

January 30 Aloha ‘Oe: Honoring Hawai’i’s Last Sovereign Ruler, Queen Lili’uokalani http://ow.ly/XHDyf

http://nmai.si.edu/calendar/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D117062958

The Hawaiian Kingdom, founded by King Kamehameha in 1810, was a self-governing nation until January 17, 1893, when U.S. diplomats and Marines supported non-Native businessmen in the overthrow of the Hawaiian government. This symposium, held in conjunction with the National Museum of the American Indian’s new exhibition,E Mau Ke Ea: The Sovereign Hawaiian Nation, features Native Hawaiian scholars, leaders, activists, and culture keepers who discuss the resurgence of Native Hawaiian nationalism today. The symposium title—derived from the second half of a phrase from King Kamehameha that has become the Hawaiian state motto—suggests “towards what is right, correct, proper.” The symposium offers a variety of perspectives on what the future of Hawaiian sovereignty might best look like. National Museum of the American Indian curator Douglas Herman moderates the program.

Local Food

Buy Local, It Matters

Mari’s Garden

Ho Farms

Honolulu Fish Auction

http://iucnworldconservationcongress.org/news/20160713/now-serving-local-food-iucn-congress

New

https://www.mauimauka.org

ecotourism-maui-training-program-aims-at-boosting-environmental-education-and-awareness

Native Plants Hawaiʻi

Government

https://dashboard.hawaii.gov

https://dashboard.hawaii.gov/aloha-challenge

July 2015 Hangout

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaOG3-fbk20

Photography

hawaiiphotography.com

Eric Tessmer

Maui

Wailuku, #Maui’s county seat, has become home to dozens of murals aimed at engaging the public. https://t.co/OaF5FZl0Gf #HInews — Honolulu Civil Beat (@CivilBeat) October 19, 2020

Waikiki

Did you know artist & historian Herb Kawainui Kāne’s final painting is at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel? It depicts Kamehameha and his warriors in canoes preparing to land at Waikīkī in 1795. Learn about this and more on our Waikīkī walking tours with Uncle Joe Recca. #TeachMeTuesday pic.twitter.com/zi3dZbPHT1 — NaHHA (@NaHHA808) March 3, 2020

August 12

The formal ceremony marking the annexation of the Hawai’ian islands to the United States was held on August 12, 1898. For many Hawai’ians, the date was cause for grief. #ThisDayInHistory

The formal ceremony marking the annexation of the Hawai'ian islands to the United States was held on August 12, 1898. For many Hawai'ians, the date was cause for grief. #ThisDayInHistory pic.twitter.com/NMX358TVqs — American Experience (@AmExperiencePBS) August 13, 2021

Wikipedia

Haole

Hula

Taro

Kamehameha I

Mahalo

Ukulele

Flag of Hawaii

Waipahu

Duke Kahanamoku

Lei Day

Maui Invitational Tournament

Mauna Kea / Mauna a Wākea

Eddie Aikau

Hawaii (1966 film)

Native Hawaiians

Slack-key guitar

Older Features

Features

Cities



Parks and Monuments

Planeta.com