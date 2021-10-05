Hawai’i Links

Hawai’i Flag
What would locals like others know about Hawai'i?
Danny De Gracia: Hawaii Is Falling Apart. Let’s Make Tourism Pay To Fix It @CivilBeat
Hawai‘i Is Not Our Playground – Afar
Tougher Hawaii travel restrictions possible as COVID-19 surge continues
Even the tourism industry thinks Hawaii is seeing more visitors than it can handle
Hawaii’s tourism sector’s long road to normal
Hawaii’s new sunscreen law to protect coral reefs begins in 2021
Hawaii’s Beaches Are Disappearing – ProPublica
Pandemic gave locals fleeting taste of a tourist-free Hawaii
Covid-19: Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns
Hawaii tentatively reopening to tourists October 15 – CNN
Safe Travels form will be mandatory for all travelers on Sept. 1
Paradise lost: How Hawaii went from Covid-19 star to cautionary tale
The Hawaii Tourism Authority is now paying for visitors to leave – CNN
Nonprofit Hawaii Ecotourism Association rebrands – Garden Island
How Native Hawaiians Are Decolonizing Tourism – Fodors
A Fight Over a Sacred Mountaintop Will Shape the Future of Astronomy
Club Rules Preserve Access for Hawaiʻi’s Oldest Hiking Group – @wearehpr
Get to know Hawaii fishing communities with just the click of a button – @noaafish_pifsc
Can Hawaii sell tourists on sustainability?
http://www.staradvertiser.com/2017/03/31/hawaii-news/rejected-visas-keep-thousands-from-hawaii
http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-hawaii-volcano-eruption-visitor-point-20170103-story.html
http://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/tripideas/25-things-you-didn%E2%80%99t-know-about-traveling-to-hawaii/ss-AAiIhK0
http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/2016/09/19/nr16-196
http://khon2.com/2016/09/18/hawaii-tourism-authority-using-new-technology-to-attract-more-millenials-to-the-islands
Lava Flow About To Cross Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Road
Highlighting Indigenous Kinship with Nature – Trisha Kehaulani Watson
http://www.civilbeat.org/2016/07/learning-to-live-in-the-electric-century
Thirty Meter Telescope may not be built in Hawaii, say astronomers – Physics World
Vandals Damage One Of Hawaii‘s Most Important Cultural Sites: Kaniakapupu – @dlnr
What’s Killing Hawaii’s Trees?
Can Sustainability and Tourism Peacefully Co-exist in Hawaii?
Culinary Tourism: Exploring Local Culture through Food – Transitions Abroad
12 Days of Christmas – Huapala
prh.noaa.gov/cphc
prh.noaa.gov/hnl – @NWSHonolulu
hawaiinewsnow.com/weather – @DanCookeSunrise
https://honolululittleleague.com
Kolten_Wong
http://www.unpage.org/hawaii/
He lono moku = An island(s) update/report
helonomoku.com
helonomoku.com/report
@hcfhawaii
http://www.civilbeat.org/2016/08/hawaiis-state-of-the-environment-good-bad-and-ugly – @NathanEagle
@CivilBeat
http://hawaiipublicradio.org/post/town-square-1st-state-environment-report
Native FM – Facebook
http://www.hawaiipublicradio.org – @wearehpr
http://hawaiipublicradio.org/schedule/week/kipo
http://kaparadio.com – @kapaplaylist – kaparadio
KINE Hawaiian 105
http://www.hawaiian105.com
hawaiian105kine
http://ksskradio.iheart.com – @KSSKhawaii
http://kumu.com –
@947KUMU – 947kumu
http://www.kitv.com – @KITV4
http://www.kitv.com/category/305776/live-stream
khon2.com @khonnews
living808tv
Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association
https://www.facebook.com/NaHHA80
https://twitter.com/NaHHA808
The Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association advocates for the advancement of Native Hawaiians in hospitality and perpetuates authenticity of culture in tourism.
O Ke Aloha Ke Kuleana O Kahi Malihini = Love is the Host in strange lands
http://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/programs/hawaiian-culture
Talk Story with Pohai Ryan – Hawaii Business Magazine
Broken Trust
https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2017/10/03/broken-trust-free-online-format
http://www.brokentrustbook.com
https://soundcloud.com/civilbeat/pod-squad-randy-roth
http://www.civilbeat.org/2017/10/pod-squad-author-randy-roth-on-why-broken-trust-is-now-free-to-read
Office of Hawaiian Affairs
560 Nimitz Hwy #200 Honolulu
oha.org
About: OHA i- oha.org – s a semi-autonomous state agency responsible for improving the wellbeing of all Native Hawaiians (regardless of blood quantum). The agency is governed by a Board of Trustees, made up of nine members who are elected statewide to serve four-year terms and set organizational policy. OHA is administered by a Chief Executive Officer (Ka Pouhana), who is appointed by the Board of Trustees to oversee a staff of about 170 people. OHA works to improve the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians through advocacy, research, community engagement, land management and the funding of community programs. The need for an office dedicated to the well-being of all Hawaiians was born out of activism in the 1970s to right past wrongs suffered by Native Hawaiians for over 100 years. At the Hawaiian Constitutional Convention of 1978, Native Hawaiians such as Aunty Frenchy DeSoto and John Waiheʻe advocated to establish OHA, an agency that would use income from land taken from the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom to benefit Hawaiians. This was passed by voters of all backgrounds in 1978. The OHA headquarters are located in Iwilei, Oʻahu. OHA Community Resource Centers are also located on Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and East Hawaiʻi (Hilo) and West Hawaiʻi (Kona). In 2021, OHA celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first investiture of trustees held on Jan. 17, 1981, at ʻIolani Palace.
Hawaii Ecotourism
Hawaii.Pacific.Parks.Association
Hawaii
OiwiTV
Epiclavatours
Tern Island 2006
Hawaii Underwater – For Hawaiian locals and visitors alike. Share underwater images taken in Hawaii. Do Not Post pictures of wildlife being harassed or other eco-UNfriendly practices such as touching coral – they will be removed.
Hawaiian Birds
Real Hawaii
Northwestern Hawaiian Islands
Spotlight: Patrick Ching
Be Inspired! Patrick Ching at the @VolcanoArtCentr Thursday Night
http://www.patrickchingart.com
Spotlight: Volcano Art Center: Where People, Art & Nature Meet
19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano, HI
http://volcanoartcenter.org
VolcanoArtCenter
@VolcanoArtCentr
https://www.instagram.com/volcanoartcentr
(808) 967-8222
https://gobiki.org – @gobikihi
Pod Squad: Have You Tried A Biki Yet? – Civil Beat
https://twitter.com/CivilBeat/status/1064695877141491712
ozziekotani.com
huapala.org
Go Hawaii
http://files.hawaii.gov/dbedt/visitor/visitor-research/2014-annual-visitor.pdf
@gohawaii
Huapala Hawaiian Music and Hula Archives
Hula Preservation Society
http://www.hawaiiweblog.com – @hawaiiweblog
http://www.hawaiiecotourism.org – @travelpono
Green Magazine Hawaii – @greenmaghawaii
East Hawaii Cultural Center
dmzhawaii.org
pacificislandparks.com
kipukadatabase.com
papakilodatabase.com
umukahi.org
Hawaii Convention Center
kumupono.com
explorationhawaii.com
http://player.tritondigital.com/embed.php?embedid=14571
http://seagrant.soest.hawaii.edu/hawaiian-language-newspaper-translation-project
songsofsovereignty.com – Facebook – YouTube
volcanoartcenter.org – Facebook – @VolcanoArtCentr
http://volcanoartcenter.org/new-exhibit-national-parks-illustrations-1978-through-2016
Native Plants Hawaii
Kua'āina Ulu 'Auamo (KUA): an innovative, community-driven initiative to empower social justice through place-based stewardship of Hawaiian lands and waters.
Hawaiʻi Nei
Hawaiʻi Nei
kuahawaii.org
hawaiigoesfishing.com
HawaiiGoesFishing
foodland.com @FoodlandHI
Hawaii’s Abundant and Ignored Earth – Utne
Honolulu Civil Beat – @CivilBeat
Soundcloud
Comments are peer-reviewed. We need your help! Read three comments, and for each one, tell us if you think it’s: 1) good and 2) civil
westhawaiitoday.com – @westhawaiitoday
staradvertiser.com – @StarAdvertiser
Hawaiian-Style-Cafe
Hawaii Wildlife Center – @HWCenter
Hawaii-Vacations
https://www.youtube.com/user/PBSHawaiiorg/videos
Papahānaumokuākea Playlist – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGcZwmpqrhGZ6ytn69IlUa_4Bu3swrQ4X
https://www.youtube.com/user/olelocm
hawaii.edu
manoa.hawaii.edu
https://cms.ctahr.hawaii.edu/nrem
olesonlab.org – @OlesonLab
College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
Kalbi – Kalua – Kimchee – Shield Volcano -Tapsilog – Teriyaki
The word wiki is from a Hawaiian in fact. And so Wikipedia literally means 'quick education'. But it came about because the guy who came up with all the wiki websites (wiki is a class of website, Wikipedia is just one of them) was back in the '90s in Hawaii at an airport, and he saw that the bus was called the Wiki Wiki Bus, the quick bus, and he was looking for a word that sounded and felt quick to go with this very new kind of website that he wanted to come up with for programmers to share and edit information. And he decided to call his first website Wiki Wiki Web. And that's a silly little story, but the moment I tell that it goes from being a kind of made up word without places or faces behind it to being a specific story about one man who is still alive, who we can ask questions, doing very particular things in the late 1990s, and that's where this particular tool came from, that's how it was born. And that's why we have this…we're all speaking a little bit of Hawaiian without even knowing it.
– Tom Chatfield, A linguistic celebration of the digital world
– Tom Chatfield, A linguistic celebration of the digital world @TomChatfield
Kahuku – Kipuka – Poi – Plumeria – Statehood – Surfing – Trade Winds – Vog
Las Vegas, the ninth island
http://energy.hawaii.gov/green-business-program – @energyhawaiigov
Hawaii Green Business Program Description
Fact Sheet: Hawaii Green Business Program
2014 Green Hotel Forum
http://health.hawaii.gov/shwb/files/2013/06/grnbushr110410.pdf (PDF) – @HIgov_Health
Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole Festival
Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole was the Founder of the Hawaiian Civic Club movement and proponent of the Hawaiian Homestead Act of 1920. Prince Kūhiō was a prince of the reigning House of Kalākaua when the government of Queen Lili`uokalani was illegally overthrown in 1893. He later went on to become a politician in the Territory of Hawai`i as delegate to the United States Congress. Prince Kūhiō founded the first Hawaiian Civic Club on Dec 7, 1918, and led the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1921. Prince Kuhio, in founding the civic clubs desired to help elevate and promote their social, economic, civic and intellectual status, all while they would promote the principles of good government as they themselves became outstanding citizens, leaders in their communities so that they could and would take an active part and place in the civic progress of Hawaii and its people. He felt it was the responsibility of each Hawaiian to bring to realization of these aims. In the early 1970s, parades honoring Prince Kūhiō were held in our island communities. Hawaiian Civic Clubs of O‘ahu would gather in the communities of Papakolea, Nanakuli, Kailua and Hawaii Kai to host this annual event, with a pageantry of floats, equestrian units, marching units, and car cades of dignitaries…all in celebration of the life and times of Prince Kūhiō. In the year 2002, the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, through its non-profit entity, Hawaii Maoli, applied for and received a grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority/County Product enrichment program to reinstate this auspicious event. It is our humble way of honoring a citizen of royal heritage whose insight and commitment laid the framework for organizations and institutions we have today. Today, the activities to honor Kūhiō have grown from the humble parades in those early years to month long activities.
Prince Kūhiō Day is an official holiday in the state of Hawaiʻi in the United States.[1] It is celebrated annually on March 26, to mark the birth of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole — heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi, prince of the House of Kalākaua, and later territorial delegate to the United States Congress.[2] It was established in 1949 by the legislature of the Territory of Hawaii.
http://princekuhiofestival.org
@princekuhiofest
http://www.aloha-hawaii.com/hawaii/prince-kuhio/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonah_K%C5%ABhi%C5%8D_Kalaniana%CA%BBole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_K%C5%ABhi%C5%8D_Day
Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole (March 26, 1871 – January 7, 1922) was a prince of theKingdom of Hawaiʻi until it was overthrown by a coalition of American and European businessmen in 1893. He later went on to become a representative in the Territory of Hawaii as delegate to the United States Congress, and as such is the first native Hawaiian and only person ever elected to that body who was born a royal. – Wikipedia
September 1-10 World Conservation Congress
Hawaiʻi has also launched the Aloha+Challenge: A Culture of Sustainability – He Nohona ‘Ae‘oia. This state-wide joint leadership commitment sets clear targets for clean energy transformation, local food production, natural resource management, waste reduction, smart growth, climate resilience, green jobs, and education, to be achieved by 2030.
With 28,000 native plants and animals, 90% of which are endemic, the Hawaiian Islands showcase diversity in nature, culture, conservation and sustainability through a combination of traditional wisdom and modern knowledge.
https://www.hawaiianelectric.com – @hwnelectric
https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/about-us/our-story/1881-the-birth
http://www.civilbeat.org/projects/electric-dreams – @ericpape
https://soundcloud.com/civilbeat/pod-squad-heco
hilo farmers market
January 30 Aloha 'Oe: Honoring Hawai'i's Last Sovereign Ruler, Queen Lili'uokalani
http://nmai.si.edu/calendar/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D117062958
The Hawaiian Kingdom, founded by King Kamehameha in 1810, was a self-governing nation until January 17, 1893, when U.S. diplomats and Marines supported non-Native businessmen in the overthrow of the Hawaiian government. This symposium, held in conjunction with the National Museum of the American Indian’s new exhibition,E Mau Ke Ea: The Sovereign Hawaiian Nation, features Native Hawaiian scholars, leaders, activists, and culture keepers who discuss the resurgence of Native Hawaiian nationalism today. The symposium title—derived from the second half of a phrase from King Kamehameha that has become the Hawaiian state motto—suggests “towards what is right, correct, proper.” The symposium offers a variety of perspectives on what the future of Hawaiian sovereignty might best look like. National Museum of the American Indian curator Douglas Herman moderates the program.
Buy Local, It Matters
Mari’s Garden
Ho Farms
Honolulu Fish Auction
http://iucnworldconservationcongress.org/news/20160713/now-serving-local-food-iucn-congress
https://www.mauimauka.org
ecotourism-maui-training-program-aims-at-boosting-environmental-education-and-awareness
Native Plants Hawaiʻi
https://dashboard.hawaii.gov
https://dashboard.hawaii.gov/aloha-challenge
July 2015 Hangout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaOG3-fbk20
hawaiiphotography.com
Eric Tessmer
Maui
Waikiki
August 12
The formal ceremony marking the annexation of the Hawai’ian islands to the United States was held on August 12, 1898. For many Hawai’ians, the date was cause for grief. #ThisDayInHistory
Haole
Hula
Taro
Kamehameha I
Mahalo
Ukulele
Flag of Hawaii
Waipahu
Duke Kahanamoku
Lei Day
Maui Invitational Tournament
Mauna Kea / Mauna a Wākea
Eddie Aikau
Hawaii (1966 film)
Native Hawaiians
Slack-key guitar
