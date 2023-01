Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Public Domain = the state of belonging or being available to the public as a whole, and therefore not subject to copyright

January 1 is Public Domain Day in the USA

Elsewhere on the Web

Public Domain Day 2023

Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain – @DukeCSPD

This Bear’s For You! (Or, Is It?)

Embedded Tweets

TODAY: Treasures galore enter the #PublicDomain! From the 1st editions of Winnie-the-Pooh & Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises," to Fairbanks & Valentino classic films, there's lots to celebrate!https://t.co/nlWvkOpSYk pic.twitter.com/XJLy1wu2Jk — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) January 1, 2022

Planeta.com