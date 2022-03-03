Poster (Some rights reserved)

Senses = The traditional five senses are sight, hearing, touch, smell and taste. This system is attributed to philosopher Aristotle. Five is just the beginning. There are other senses, such as pain (nociception), balance (equilibrioception), time and the ability to discern temperature differences (thermoception).

Calendar

July 18 is World Listening Day. Contests and walks around the world focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes.

Translating: Sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste

Learn how to say the traditional five senses in another language.

Swedish: syn, hörsel, känsel, lukt och smak.

German: Sehen, Hören, Berühren, Riechen und Schmecken

French: vue, ouïe, toucher, odorat et du goût

Estonian: nägemine, kuulmine, kompimine, haistmine ning maitsmine

Questions

What are your favorite and least experiences among the five senses?

Headlines

What science still doesn’t know about the five senses – Vox

The Gradual Discovery of Glasses

Educating Your Five Senses Via Travel – @Transabroad @WanderingEds

Recommended Listening

Orwell’s nose – What’s the world like when you permanently lose your sense of smell, or when you’re a super smeller?

Hearing the Past – Historians are starting to listen, tuning their ears to the sounds of the past to gain a new understanding of times gone by.

Flight from embodiment – Getting in touch with your senses.

Living in a world without smell – Anosmia or the loss of the ability to perceive smell can profoundly affect our eating and drinking behaviors.

Petrichor = the smell of rain on dry earth.

Games

Human Senses

The five senses quiz

Quotes

Nothing can cure the soul, but the senses. Just as nothing can cure the senses but the soul.

– Oscar Wilde

You grab with your eyes but you receive with your ears.

– Anthony Magen, Australian Forum for Acoustic Ecology

One sees clearly only with the heart. What is essential is invisible to the eye.

– Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

People who do not listen with all their senses will not hear. (Människor som inte lyssnar med alla sina sinnen, hör inte)

– Swedish proverb (poster)

From the evolutionary record, the oldest sense that we have is either the sense of smell or the sense of touch, that’s what amoebae and bacteria use to navigate around in the world. Hearing is a very refined sense of touch, and of all the five senses, it is the latest to be developed by living entities.

– Walter Murch, Radiolab

Llena tus ojos con belleza (Fill your eyes with beauty)

– Conversation

The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.

– Marcel Proust

If a photo is worth a thousand words, a soundscape is worth a thousand pictures.

– Bernie Krause, Soundscapes – the sounds of the natural world

Compared with other species, though, humans are missing out. Bats and dolphins use sonar to find prey; some birds and insects see ultraviolet light; snakes detect the heat of warmblooded prey; rats, cats, seals and other whiskered creatures use their “vibrissae” to judge spatial relations or detect movements; sharks sense electrical fields in the water; birds, turtles and even bacteria orient to the earth’s magnetic field lines.

– Top Ten Myths About the Brain

It is better to see something once than hear about it hundred times.

– Korean Proverb

Embedded Tweets

When to come to #GrandCanyon, you don't just see it—you hear it and feel it as well. In tonight's evening program, find how the sensory experience of Grand Canyon has been preserved in 'Exploring Grand Canyon with Your Five Senses', tonight at 8:30 at McKee Amphitheater. – BM pic.twitter.com/kZ1xCJD648 — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) July 19, 2018

Bingo

Wikipedia

Planeta.com