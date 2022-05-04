Photo: Sam Beebe, Whale and Dolphin (Some rights reserved)

In 1988 Mexico established the El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve to include San Ignacio Lagoon, which is Latin America’s largest wildlife sanctuary. Not only is San Ignacio Lagoon a gray whale sanctuary, but it is one of only two undeveloped nursery and breeding grounds of the Pacific gray whale worldwide.

El Vizcaino is located in the central part of the Baja California peninsula in the Sebastian Volcano region, between the Gulf of California and the Pacific Ocean. Vizcaino includes a great abundance and variety of species of wild fauna and flora, including numerous endemics to the Mesoamerican region and species which are in danger of extinction elsewhere.

