The archaeological site of Yagul boasts the largest ball court found in Oaxaca’s Eastern Valley.

Located near Mitla, the site is located on a beautiful hillside. See if you can spot the petroglyph markings on the cliffs as you approach the site.

Archaeologists suggest that Yagul was settled by the Zapotecs during the beginning of the Monte Albán (500 AD). It flourished as an urban center after Monte Albán was abandoned (800 AD). The archaeological site itself is a giant maze – popular with children!

Some of these shelters provide archaeological and rock art evidence for the progress of nomadic hunter-gathers to incipient farmers. Ten thousand-year-old Cucurbitaceae seeds in one cave, Guilá Naquitz, are considered to be the earliest known evidence of domesticated plants in North America, while corn cob fragments from the same cave are said to be the earliest documented evidence for the domestication of maize.

Cuevas prehistóricas de Yagul y Mitla; Patrimonio Mundial 2010 – 2020

Prehistoric Caves of Yagul and Mitla in the Central Valley of Oaxaca

Yagul y Mitla, primer patrimonio en la categoría de Paisaje Cultural

Yagul

