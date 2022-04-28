Photo: Ray Morris, Tapir (Some rights reserved)
April 27 is World Tapir Day, held to raise awareness about the four species of tapir that inhabit Central and South America and South East Asia.
The first World Tapir Day was held in 2008.
About World Tapir Day: The plight of tapirs is symbolic for the wider threat to their habitats specifically, and the world’s ecology in general. The decline of tapir populations is indicative of the general health of their ranges; their disappearance from their home ranges often marks a point of ‘no return’ for the natural environment. The destruction of forests into small, isolated enclaves and the encroachment of human activity into pristine forests affects all native species. However, as the largest – yet perhaps the quietest – of animals in their ranges, tapirs disappear without trace with countless other species.
