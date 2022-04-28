Photo: Ray Morris, Tapir (Some rights reserved)

April 27 is World Tapir Day, held to raise awareness about the four species of tapir that inhabit Central and South America and South East Asia.

The first World Tapir Day was held in 2008.

About World Tapir Day: The plight of tapirs is symbolic for the wider threat to their habitats specifically, and the world’s ecology in general. The decline of tapir populations is indicative of the general health of their ranges; their disappearance from their home ranges often marks a point of ‘no return’ for the natural environment. The destruction of forests into small, isolated enclaves and the encroachment of human activity into pristine forests affects all native species. However, as the largest – yet perhaps the quietest – of animals in their ranges, tapirs disappear without trace with countless other species.

🌎Hoy conmemoramos el #DíaMundialDelTapir, una especie que está clasificada En Peligro debido a la pérdida del hábitat causada por la agricultura, ganadería y caza ilegal. Es considerado el “jardinero del bosque” por ser un gran dispersor de semillas. Más https://t.co/69sL38skz2 pic.twitter.com/TCZipPc5lK — INABIO.EC (@INABIO_EC) April 27, 2022

On #WorldTapirDay, learn why we need to save the Baird's tapir — also known as "gardeners of the forest" — in this article from the @Revelator_News archives. https://t.co/OVA77rexJ1 — Center for Biological Diversity (@CenterForBioDiv) April 27, 2022

As with all tapir species, young mountain tapirs have a “watermelon” patterned, camouflage coat to help them hide in dappled forest light. The smallest, and furriest tapir species, mountain tapirs are found in the cloud forests of Colombia, Ecuador and northern Peru. pic.twitter.com/m4D3LSvUF7 — Joel Sartore (@joelsartore) April 27, 2022

Happy #WorldTapirDay! WLT supports the conservation of tapirs throughout its projects in Central and South America. pic.twitter.com/wQ18GO6Qm7 — World Land Trust (@worldlandtrust) April 27, 2016

