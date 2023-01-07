Photo: Ron Mader, Zion Parking (Some rights reserved)

Access = a means of approaching or entering a place

One of the cornerstones of Planeta.com is a commitment toward greater access to information and the physical world. Too often the online paywalls and barriers impair our curiosity. We champion open access, particularly when it comes to reading and interacting with conservation and cultural resources on the Web. This parallels our interest in the physical world — can our friends and family with limited mobility actually get around?

Requests

Accessible Tourism – Seeking examples of good practices of accessible travel around the world. Please share stories and links to relevant resources.

Open Access – Seeking examples of reports (see tweet)

Q: What are your fave #openaccess + @creativecommons-licensed tourism data, reports?

Translating: If you are not accessible you are not relevant.

Spanish: Si no estás accesible no estas relevante.

Maori: Ki te kore e wātea koe e kore e hāngai koe.

Headlines

Opening doors to the disabled – Catherine Mack

Events

September 28 International Day for Universal Access to Information

Recommended Listening

icon-for-access – One of the most recognizable ISO symbols in the International Symbol of Access. You might not know it by that name, but you’ve seen it.

Freedom through Design – David Constantine describes his work to develop low-cost mobility solutions for disabled people all over the world.

Europe at 2.4 km/hour – Ken Haley returned from a holiday in Europe where he travelled at 2.4 kilometres per hour. He didn’t mind the speed of travel because “the slower he travelled the more he got to see”.

Quotes

I have been wary of tackling the subject of disability for some time. I admit it, I was afraid of getting it wrong, using politically incorrect terminology or causing offence, and so, to my shame, I am only now starting to try and understand some of the real issues. It would appear, however, that I am not alone, with many others working in tourism nervous of getting it wrong. And with over 100,000 people employed in accommodation and food services in Ireland, that’s a lot of people who are afraid to say, “Can I help you?”

– Catherine Mack, Opening doors to the disabled

@catherinemack

If you are not accessible you are not relevant.

– NetHui Comment

Flickr Groups

Accessible Travel

Wheelchairs

Rock that disability Travel

Rolling Rains

Facebook

Consolidated-Network-for-Disabled-People

Oaxaca Accesible

Hecho Con Capacidad

Traveling With MS – Stepping out with Disability

Twitter

@accesstourismnz

@CanDoHolidays

@EUaccesstourism

@tourismforalluk

@TravelingwithMS

@AccessibleJapan

@Fundacion_ONCE

@FPDNAus

@t_accessible

@TorrescasanaJav

@martin_heng

Elsewhere on the Web

https://www.academia.edu/25554008/Accessible_tourism_futures_the_world_we_dream_to_live_in_and_the_opportunities_we_hope_to_have

$50 gloves convert sign language to speech!

Disability Travel – Transitions Abroad

Rolling Rains

Traveling the world when you’re in a wheelchair – Fond du Lac Reporter

WheelPower

What is Universal Design?

Tourism For Visitors to New Zealand with Mobility Problems: A West Coast Perspective (PDF)

AXS Map, Accessibility Metaverse

Accessible Icon Project

Traveling with MS – Stepping out with Disability

People with disabilities often suffer a ‘civil death’ due exclusion primarily related to physical barriers of the built environment. AXS Map is building a social movement around inclusion for people with physical disabilities. AXS Map is a crowd-sourced platform for mapping wheelchair accessibility of buildings and places, and sharing that information across a network.

Español (Spanish)

http://www.fundaciononce.es/EN/Pages/Portada.aspx (Spain)

Turismo para todos (Mexico)

Australia

Australia for all

http://fpdn.org.au – @FPDNAus

Brazil

http://www.turismoacessivel.gov.br

Canada

http://albertaparks.ca/pushtoopen.aspx

England and the UK

http://www.openbritain.net

http://www.openbritain.net/openbritain

http://www.nationalparks.gov.uk/visiting/outdooractivities/accessforall

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/europe/uk/11214015/Britains-20-most-accessible-tourist-attractions.html

http://www.accessiblederbyshire.org – https://twitter.com/AccessibleDS

Europe

http://www.accessibletourism.org – @EUaccesstourism

Europe without Barriers – Facebook

Germany

Barrier Free Travel at Frankfurt Airport

Ireland

New quality mark for disability access

Mexico

Ejemplo de ruta – Flickr

Turismo para todos

Netherlands

http://www.accessibletravelnl.com – https://twitter.com/AccessTravelNL

New Zealand

http://www.accomobility.co.nz – The site lists hotels, motels and private bed and breakfast establishments.

http://www.nztri.org/podcasts-and-presentations-access-tourism-conference

http://www.accesstourismnz.org.nz – https://twitter.com/accesstourismnz

Why New Zealand Should Make Rugby World Cup Accessible for Everyone

People with special needs – Accessible facilities provided at accommodation establishments throughout New Zealand

South Africa

http://www.accessiblecapetown.com

How wheelchair-friendly is Jo’burg really?

http://www.cnpd.co.za

Spain

http://www.once.es – http://www.once.es/new/otras-webs/english

http://www.turismeperatothom.com/es

http://www.turismoaccesible.org

Reports

Recommendations on Accesible Tourism

http://www.tourism4development2017.org/knowledge/recommendations-on-accesible-tourism/

Español

http://jaenaccesible.org – JAÉN ACCESIBLE es una iniciativa de Activa Jaén impulsada por la Diputación Provincial de Jaén y la Consejería de Igualdad y Bienestar Social de la Junta de Andalucía, gestionada por la Federación Provincial de Asociaciones de Discapacitados físicos y Orgánicos de Jaén.

http://jaenaccesible.org/turismoac/1intro.html – Podemos definir Accesibilidad como el conjunto de características de que debe disponer un entorno, producto o servicio para ser utilizable en condiciones de confort, seguridad e igualdad por todas las personas y, en particular, particular, por aquellas que tienen alguna discapacidad.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Disabled Dining

http://disableddining.com – @DisabledDining

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Disabled-Dining/285033214846891

Website Accessibility

Stray Observations

Disability does not mean inability.

