Access = a means of approaching or entering a place
One of the cornerstones of Planeta.com is a commitment toward greater access to information and the physical world. Too often the online paywalls and barriers impair our curiosity. We champion open access, particularly when it comes to reading and interacting with conservation and cultural resources on the Web. This parallels our interest in the physical world — can our friends and family with limited mobility actually get around?
Requests
Accessible Tourism – Seeking examples of good practices of accessible travel around the world. Please share stories and links to relevant resources.
Open Access – Seeking examples of reports (see tweet)
Q: What are your fave #openaccess + @creativecommons-licensed tourism data, reports?
Translating: If you are not accessible you are not relevant.
Spanish: Si no estás accesible no estas relevante.
Maori: Ki te kore e wātea koe e kore e hāngai koe.
Headlines
Opening doors to the disabled – Catherine Mack
Events
September 28 International Day for Universal Access to Information
Recommended Listening
icon-for-access – One of the most recognizable ISO symbols in the International Symbol of Access. You might not know it by that name, but you’ve seen it.
Freedom through Design – David Constantine describes his work to develop low-cost mobility solutions for disabled people all over the world.
Europe at 2.4 km/hour – Ken Haley returned from a holiday in Europe where he travelled at 2.4 kilometres per hour. He didn’t mind the speed of travel because “the slower he travelled the more he got to see”.
Quotes
I have been wary of tackling the subject of disability for some time. I admit it, I was afraid of getting it wrong, using politically incorrect terminology or causing offence, and so, to my shame, I am only now starting to try and understand some of the real issues. It would appear, however, that I am not alone, with many others working in tourism nervous of getting it wrong. And with over 100,000 people employed in accommodation and food services in Ireland, that’s a lot of people who are afraid to say, “Can I help you?”
– Catherine Mack, Opening doors to the disabled
@catherinemack
If you are not accessible you are not relevant.
– NetHui Comment
Español (Spanish)
Australia
Reports
Recommendations on Accesible Tourism
Español
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
Disabled Dining
Website Accessibility
Stray Observations
Disability does not mean inability.
Bingo
Access – Accessible Travel – ADA – Barrier – Barrier-Free – Blind – Braille – Deaf – Disability – Map – Obstacle – Ramp – Respect – Responsible Travel – Short Statured – Slope – Wheelchair
Wikipedia
Accessibility
Wheelchair ramp
