Environmental Protection Agency (Biden Administration)

Spotlight on the USA’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the administration of Joe Biden
Questions
- Who are the reporters and media outlets covering the EPA on a regular basis?
- What should we know from the EPA?
- How have communications from the EPA changed since the Trump administration?
- How can we improve public awareness about the EPA?
2021 Recycling
Strategies on Building a Circular Economy for All
EPA Releases Bold National Strategy to Transform Recycling in America
The Verge
Headlines
The mess that Biden’s EPA chief Michael Regan will inherit, explained
Wikipedia
EPA
Planeta.com