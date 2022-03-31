Photo: NASA Marshall, 2017 Photo (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Lake Powell is a reservoir on the Colorado River, straddling the border between Utah and Arizona (most of it, along with Rainbow Bridge, is in Utah). It is a major vacation spot that around two million people visit every year. It is the second largest fabricated reservoir by maximum water capacity in the United States behind Lake Mead, storing 24,322,069 acre feet (3.0000830×1010 m3) of water when full. However, due to high water withdrawals for human and agricultural consumption, and because of subsequent droughts in the area, Lake Powell is currently larger than Lake Mead in terms of volume of water currently held, depth and surface area.

Lake Powell is shrinking. These photos were taken 9 months apart (Top photo 6/23/21 – Bottom photo 3/27/22) at Lake Powell's Lone Rock Beach in Utah. Water levels at the lake are at their lowest level since the lake was created in 1963 by damming the Colorado River. #drought pic.twitter.com/lVJ7aFt2CE — Justin Sullivan (@sullyfoto) March 30, 2022

Here’s a paired set of Colorado River photos. Left was full or nearly full Lake Powell ~2000, right is Oct 2021. #coloradoriver #climatechange pic.twitter.com/n7EDOJAqnm — Brad Udall (@bradudall) October 7, 2021

I spent the day shooting a story at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area/Lake Powell. This is as close as we can get to the dam with the @FOX5Vegas drone. We still gathered great shots from outside and inside the dam. The story will air sometime in November. @JasonWesterhaus pic.twitter.com/Rofos8PydK — Ted Pretty (@tedpretty) October 22, 2019

