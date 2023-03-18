Photo: Sharon Mollerus, Some rights reserved

Glen Canyon is a natural canyon mostly in southeastern and south-central Utah. A small part of the lower end of Glen Canyon extends into the northern part of Arizona and terminates at the Vermilion Cliffs area. Like the Grand Canyon to the south, Glen Canyon is part of the immense system of canyons carved by the Colorado River and its tributaries.

1/3 Ya'll look what the UPS delivery person just brought! I'm so excited to finally see my book! Thank you @UTexasPress! Before #glencanyon dam could be built many different social, political, and cultural infrastructures had to be fixed into place. pic.twitter.com/OW2dV3hK0y — Dr. Erika M. Bsumek (@ErikaBsumek) October 23, 2022

