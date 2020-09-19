The Mojave Desert is bordered by the Great Basin to its north and the Sonoran Desert to its south and east. Topographical boundaries include the Tehachapi Mountains to the west, and the San Gabriel Mountains and San Bernardino Mountains to the south.

The Mojave Desert is often referred to as the “high desert” in contrast to the “low desert”, the Sonoran Desert to the south.

The Mojave Desert has become hotter and drier in the past century.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/aqakUZCcxYh6kXTW7



Recommended Listening

Tiny But Mighty – An Imperiled Bee Could Make Big Impact On Mojave Ecosystem

Mojave Desert Bird Species Have Declined By Almost Half – The Mojave Desert has gotten hotter and drier over the past 100 years, and this change has been especially hard on birds. (State of Nevada, August 2018)

https://www.planeta.com/mojave-desert-birds

Parks and Protected Areas

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park

Death Valley National Park

Desert National Wildlife Refuge (Nevada)

Joshua Tree National Park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Mojave National Preserve

Providence Mountains State Recreation Area

Red Cliffs National Conservation Area (Utah)

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Nevada)

Saddleback Butte State Park

Snow Canyon State Park (Utah)

Joshua Trees



https://www.planeta.com/joshua-tree

Elsewhere on the Web

desert survivors

Mojave National Preserve – @MojavePres

@SaveTheMojave

Mojave Desert Wild pinterest board

Nevada’s Mojave Desert – Nature.org

http://www.mdlt.org – @MojaveDesertLT

http://www.mojavedesertblog.com – @SaveTheDesert

Xtremehorticulture of the Desert

http://www.mohavedailynews.com

Misc

The desert “smell of rain” is the Creosote Bush, a creosote tar smell gave the plant its name.

https://www.nps.gov/moja/planyourvisit/campgrounds.htm

https://www.recreation.gov/recreationalAreaDetails.do?contractCode=NRSO&facilityId=246847

When you see many Joshua trees, you are in the Mojave Desert. – Joshua Tree National Park – JoshuaTreeNPS

Photos

Embedded Tweets

Here's the Mojave map I wrote for the November issue of Nevada Public Radio's @desertcompanion : pic.twitter.com/cOeYTa5GlX — Ken Layne (@KenLayne) November 21, 2018

Distract yourself from the grim news for a few minutes and join me for some social distancing on a hike into a remote Mojave Desert mountain range outside of Death Valley. 1/12 pic.twitter.com/thVMNncK0k — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) March 16, 2020

Wikipedia

Mojave Desert

Creosote

Crotalus scutulatus

Mojave phone booth

Category:Protected areas of the Mojave Desert

Places

Planeta.com





