Photo: James Marvin Phelps: Sunrise Mountain

The Mojave Desert is bordered by the Great Basin to its north and the Sonoran Desert to its south and east. Topographical boundaries include the Tehachapi Mountains to the west, and the San Gabriel Mountains and San Bernardino Mountains to the south.

The Mojave Desert is often referred to as the “high desert” in contrast to the “low desert”, the Sonoran Desert to the south.

The Mojave Desert has become hotter and drier in the past century.

Tiny But Mighty – An Imperiled Bee Could Make Big Impact On Mojave Ecosystem
Mojave Desert Bird Species Have Declined By Almost Half – The Mojave Desert has gotten hotter and drier over the past 100 years, and this change has been especially hard on birds. (State of Nevada, August 2018)
https://www.planeta.com/mojave-desert-birds

Desert Oracle Radio

Parks and Protected Areas
Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park
Death Valley National Park
Desert National Wildlife Refuge (Nevada)
Joshua Tree National Park
Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Mojave National Preserve
Providence Mountains State Recreation Area
Red Cliffs National Conservation Area (Utah)
Red Rock Canyon State Park
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Nevada)
Saddleback Butte State Park
Snow Canyon State Park (Utah)

Joshua Trees
When you see many Joshua trees, you are in the Mojave Desert.
https://www.planeta.com/joshua-tree

The desert “smell of rain” is the Creosote Bush, a creosote tar smell gave the plant its name.

Joshua Tree Milky Way Panorama

