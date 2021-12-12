home Nature Mountains Links

Photo: Ron Mader, Cleveland (Some rights reserved)

What would insiders like others know about mountains? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

icimod
MountainPartnership
mtnforum

World Mountains

everestnews.com
Mountain Institute
Mountain Partnership
Mountains: Vital for human survival – People and the Planet
Mountain Voices
14ers.com
iucn.org
Dark Mountain Project

ICIMOD
International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD)
@icimod

Mountain Forum
Community-Based Mountain Tourism: Practices for Linking Conservation with Enterprise
@Mountain_Forum
Peak Bagger

May your mountains rise above the clouds - Edward Abbey @BlackSheepInn

Cerro – Development – Hill – International Mountain Day – Mountains – Volcano

Mountain

Mountains
International Mountain Day
12 • December • Diciembre

