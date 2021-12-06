home Cities, Ecuador Quito, Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Cities Ecuador
Posted on
Photo: Ron Mader, City Park (some rights reserved)

EcuadorQuito is one of the few cities to experience four seasons nearly every day of the year. Also, its high altitude and sunny disposition make it a spirited place to live and visit. Hashtags: #QuitoGrandeOtraVez

According to the historian Juan Paz y Miño, Quito comes from the Indigenous word quitu, which means place or space in the center of the world.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/3fKsvnwkELxC5Wwc6

Quito is one my fave places in the world – not just for its evergreen must-see merits – but because of people. Corresponding with locals for close to 30 years, I have a special interest in this place where friends call home. For me, it’s easy to imagine a time after the pandemic of making a special trip. In the meantime, many thanks for sharing timely pictures on your marvelous urban photo safaris. Slow adventures at 2,850m (9,350 feet).

Questions = Preguntas

  • What would locals like visitors to know about Quito? = ¿Qué les gustaría a los Quiteños que los visitantes supieran sobre la ciudad?

Celebrations
The Fiestas de Quito (celebrations of Quito) is a week-long party from the end of November to December 6 celebrating the foundation of the city.

Features

Quito Metro

Planeta.com

Quito Links
Ecuador
Cities
Andes Mountains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.