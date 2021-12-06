Quito, Ecuador

Photo: Ron Mader, City Park (some rights reserved)

Ecuador – Quito is one of the few cities to experience four seasons nearly every day of the year. Also, its high altitude and sunny disposition make it a spirited place to live and visit. Hashtags: #QuitoGrandeOtraVez

According to the historian Juan Paz y Miño, Quito comes from the Indigenous word quitu, which means place or space in the center of the world.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/3fKsvnwkELxC5Wwc6



Quito is one my fave places in the world – not just for its evergreen must-see merits – but because of people. Corresponding with locals for close to 30 years, I have a special interest in this place where friends call home. For me, it’s easy to imagine a time after the pandemic of making a special trip. In the meantime, many thanks for sharing timely pictures on your marvelous urban photo safaris. Slow adventures at 2,850m (9,350 feet).

Questions = Preguntas

What would locals like visitors to know about Quito? = ¿Qué les gustaría a los Quiteños que los visitantes supieran sobre la ciudad?

Celebrations

The Fiestas de Quito (celebrations of Quito) is a week-long party from the end of November to December 6 celebrating the foundation of the city.

Features

Planeta.com