Carson City, Nevada

Photo: Patrick Nouhailler, Firking and Fox (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Carson City is the capital of Nevada, named after mountain man Kit Carson. As of the 2010 census, the population was 55,274. The majority of the town’s population lives in Eagle Valley, on the eastern edge of the Carson Range, a branch of the Sierra Nevada, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Reno.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/wzsSUwQFgiar2hKb9

Washoe State Tree Nursery
forestry.nv.gov

Events
June Stewart Father’s Day Powwow
Last Saturday in October Nevada Day Parade

Tourism Portals
visitcarsoncity.com @VisitCarsonCity “The first place to stop and the last place you’ll forget. Carson City, the centerpoint of your true Nevada experience!”

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center@carsonvalleynv

Government
carson.orgFacebookYouTube@CarsonCityGov

Indigenous Connections
stewartindianschool.com
Stewart Indian School (2008)

flickr.com/photos/nevadaindianterritory

Pow Wows
nevadamagazine.com

Bikes
bikecarson.comFacebook
Connecting the Canyons: Bike Trails Almost Finished in Carson@ThisIsReno (2015)
New trail: Carson’s newest single-track an instant hit – RGJ (2015)

Bakeries
Paul Schats Bakery

Food
adelesrestaurantandlounge.comFacebook
carsonfarmersmarket.com

Downtown
Carson City officials work to reinvent downtown

Western Nevada College
wnc.edu
lane-simonian
wncnv

Distances
Carson City is 30 miles from Reno
Carson City is is 326 miles (525 kilometers) from Las Vegas

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Carson City

Planeta.com

Nevada
Nevada Links
Cities

