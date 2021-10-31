Carson City, Nevada

Wikipedia: Carson City is the capital of Nevada, named after mountain man Kit Carson. As of the 2010 census, the population was 55,274. The majority of the town’s population lives in Eagle Valley, on the eastern edge of the Carson Range, a branch of the Sierra Nevada, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Reno.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/wzsSUwQFgiar2hKb9

Washoe State Tree Nursery

forestry.nv.gov

Today, I had the pleasure of visiting the Washoe State Nursery. Operated by the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) @NevDCNR, the Nursery grows & sells native plants, trees & seeds that help protect our environment & create healthy, resilient landscapes throughout NV. pic.twitter.com/xJYOBfUn0O — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 27, 2021

Events

June Stewart Father’s Day Powwow

Last Saturday in October Nevada Day Parade

Tourism Portals

visitcarsoncity.com @VisitCarsonCity “The first place to stop and the last place you’ll forget. Carson City, the centerpoint of your true Nevada experience!”



Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center – @carsonvalleynv

Government

carson.org – Facebook – YouTube – @CarsonCityGov

Indigenous Connections

stewartindianschool.com

Stewart Indian School (2008)

flickr.com/photos/nevadaindianterritory

Pow Wows

nevadamagazine.com

Bikes

bikecarson.com – Facebook

Connecting the Canyons: Bike Trails Almost Finished in Carson – @ThisIsReno (2015)

New trail: Carson’s newest single-track an instant hit – RGJ (2015)

Bakeries

Paul Schats Bakery

Food

adelesrestaurantandlounge.com – Facebook

carsonfarmersmarket.com

Downtown

Carson City officials work to reinvent downtown

Western Nevada College

wnc.edu

lane-simonian

wncnv

Distances

Carson City is 30 miles from Reno

Carson City is is 326 miles (525 kilometers) from Las Vegas

Embedded Tweets

Parade Day is finally here! Have a safe and fun Nevada Day, Carson City! For the full schedule of events see: https://t.co/vpVFZz405f pic.twitter.com/oUG1EcYMR8 — Carson City, NV (@VisitCarsonCity) October 30, 2021

After #nvleg approved $4.5 million in construction/repair for the historic Stewart Indian School in Carson City in 2017, the facility's grand opening is set for fall 2019 pic.twitter.com/5pXTltngRl — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) February 6, 2019

Wikipedia

Carson City

Planeta.com