home Communication Signage

Signage

By Ron Mader   Posted in Communication
Posted on
Photo: Steve views the signage, Wayfinding (2003) (Some rights reserved)

Signage = signs collectively, especially commercial or public display signs

Wikipedia: Signage is the design or use of signs and symbols to communicate a message to a specific group, usually for the purpose of marketing or a kind of advocacy.

Translating: Signage
Spanish: Señalización

Google Graph

Elsewhere on the Web
Signage during times of COVID19 – Flickr
World Signs Gallery
showmeasign.online@ShowMeASignBryn

Wikipedia
Signage

Planeta.com

The Value of Communication = El Valor de la Comunicación
Improving Signage
Visitor Information
Plaques
Bilingual Signs
Signs
Wayfinding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.