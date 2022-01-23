Photo: Steve views the signage, Wayfinding (2003) (Some rights reserved)
Signage = signs collectively, especially commercial or public display signs
Wikipedia: Signage is the design or use of signs and symbols to communicate a message to a specific group, usually for the purpose of marketing or a kind of advocacy.
Translating: Signage
Spanish: Señalización
Google Graph
Elsewhere on the Web
Signage during times of COVID19 – Flickr
World Signs Gallery
showmeasign.online – @ShowMeASignBryn
Wikipedia
Signage
Planeta.com