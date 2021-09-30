Poster
Information, please!
Well-managed visitor information centers are helpful to locals and visitors. It also helps for visitors to know where to look! Good practice example courtesy of SECTUR Oaxaca.
If brick-and-mortar centers are not accessible or have outdated info or charge too much to let tourism services post brochures, then these venues do everyone a disservice.
If traditional models of communication about travel and tourism are not rethought and remodeled, then locals and visitors ignore the kiosks and bureaucracy and opt for solutions that better meet their needs.
As Planeta.com updates this essay, we will explore how information centers do or do not work in the USA, Europe, Oceania, Latin America and Africa. We could get behind an award or certification program for tourism information centers.
Questions
- What are examples of good practice?
- How can visitor information centers be more relevant to locals and visitors?
- How well do information centers balance face-to-face and social web interaction?
- How much do information centers charge local tourism services to display information?
- Which tourism websites/social web channels explain where visitors can find information on the ground?
Requests
- Say ‘thank you’ to anyone offering helpful tourism information.
- Please take photos of visitor information centers. If taking photos of others, ask permission. Bonus points if you can tag them.
- Check-in using Facebook, Google Local Guides or other geolocation apps to help other visitors find friendly faces and helpful info.
