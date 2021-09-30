Poster

Information, please!

Well-managed visitor information centers are helpful to locals and visitors. It also helps for visitors to know where to look! Good practice example courtesy of SECTUR Oaxaca.

If brick-and-mortar centers are not accessible or have outdated info or charge too much to let tourism services post brochures, then these venues do everyone a disservice.

If traditional models of communication about travel and tourism are not rethought and remodeled, then locals and visitors ignore the kiosks and bureaucracy and opt for solutions that better meet their needs.

As Planeta.com updates this essay, we will explore how information centers do or do not work in the USA, Europe, Oceania, Latin America and Africa. We could get behind an award or certification program for tourism information centers.

Questions

What are examples of good practice?

How can visitor information centers be more relevant to locals and visitors?

How well do information centers balance face-to-face and social web interaction?

How much do information centers charge local tourism services to display information?

Which tourism websites/social web channels explain where visitors can find information on the ground?

Requests

Say ‘thank you’ to anyone offering helpful tourism information.

Please take photos of visitor information centers. If taking photos of others, ask permission. Bonus points if you can tag them.

Check-in using Facebook, Google Local Guides or other geolocation apps to help other visitors find friendly faces and helpful info.

Photos: Oaxaca



Australia



Embedded Tweets

La #SECTUROaxaca pone a disposición del turismo local, nacional y extranjero, módulos de información, para fortalecer la atención y dar a conocer nuestros principales destinos y atractivos turísticos. #OaxacaLoTieneTodo pic.twitter.com/a0JW4ZkCGQ — SECTUR Oaxaca (@SECTUR_GobOax) January 3, 2020

La SECTUR Oaxaca pone a tu disposición los módulos de atención para brindarte la información que requieras sobre los sitios a visitar en nuestro estado.#OaxacaLoTieneTodo @alejandromurat pic.twitter.com/a0JW4ZkCGQ — SECTUR Oaxaca (@SECTUR_GobOax) October 16, 2019

It’s Sunday. We find ourselves at the station faced with an array of possible destinations. pic.twitter.com/aTD6Hwi5nl — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) June 24, 2018

