Photo: NASA Astronaut (Some rights reserved)
Space Travel = travel through outer space
Celebrations
April 12 International Day of Human Space Flight
The General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/65/271 of 7 April 2011, declared April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight “to celebrate each year at the international level the beginning of the space era for mankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals and increasing the well-being of States and peoples, as well as ensuring the realization of their aspiration to maintain outer space for peaceful purposes.” Details
Headlines
The Future of Space Tourism and Exploration with Bill Harwood
https://boingboing.net/2018/12/13/virgin-galactic-officially-fli.html
http://money.cnn.com/2018/01/04/technology/future/space-lookahead-2018
https://qz.com/1265087/watch-jeff-bezos-space-company-blue-origin-launch-its-space-tourism-rocket-new-shepard/
Embedded Tweets
Photos
Features
Planeta.com