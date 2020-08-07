Photo: 2013 Festival
San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya is one of the oldest settlements in the Central Valleys, founded by Zapotecs around 1100 AD.
Named after a Zapotec warrior (Cochicahuala, or ‘he who fights at night), the town is located two kilometers from the Pan-American Highway behind a large hill called Cerro Negro.
The Dominicans began the construction of a convent in 1586. The organ dates to 1739 and was restored in 1991.
Look for the sun dial outside the church.
Location — Tlacochahuaya is located 25 kilometers east of Oaxaca City.
