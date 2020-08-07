home Mexico San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya

San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya

By Ron Mader   Posted in Mexico
Posted on
Photo: 2013 Festival

San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya is one of the oldest settlements in the Central Valleys, founded by Zapotecs around 1100 AD.

Named after a Zapotec warrior (Cochicahuala, or ‘he who fights at night), the town is located two kilometers from the Pan-American Highway behind a large hill called Cerro Negro.

Churches = Iglesias
The Dominicans began the construction of a convent in 1586. The organ dates to 1739 and was restored in 1991.

Look for the sun dial outside the church.

Location — Tlacochahuaya is located 25 kilometers east of Oaxaca City.

Elsewhere on the Web
Talking Dictionary

Facebook
Danza-de-la-Pluma
San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya
Things to do

Flickr
San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya

Twitter
@BnZunni

YouTube
BnZunni

Dizhsa Nabani

Artwork / Cue Yourself
We are from the place that we love = Somos del lugar que amamos (Gracias @BnZunni )

Photos
San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya 09.2013

Wikipedia
San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya
Jerónimo

Planeta.com

Oaxaca
Oaxaca Links
México
Zapotec
Dizhsa Nabani
Oaxaca’s Central Valleys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.