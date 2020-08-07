San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya is one of the oldest settlements in the Central Valleys, founded by Zapotecs around 1100 AD.

Named after a Zapotec warrior (Cochicahuala, or ‘he who fights at night), the town is located two kilometers from the Pan-American Highway behind a large hill called Cerro Negro.

Churches = Iglesias

The Dominicans began the construction of a convent in 1586. The organ dates to 1739 and was restored in 1991.

Look for the sun dial outside the church.

Location — Tlacochahuaya is located 25 kilometers east of Oaxaca City.

Elsewhere on the Web

Talking Dictionary

Facebook

Danza-de-la-Pluma

San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya

Things to do

Flickr

San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya

Twitter

@BnZunni

YouTube

BnZunni

Dizhsa Nabani



Artwork / Cue Yourself



Photos



Wikipedia

San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya

Jerónimo

Planeta.com