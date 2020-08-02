Wild Brazil (Brasil Selvagem)

Brazil Flag

Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in Brazil. This page curates relevant links and resources related to the parks and reserves, archaeological sites, and world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions are welcome.

Yellow Fever and COVID-19 Endanger 50 Years of Conservation Success for Brazil’s Golden Lion Tamarin – Global Wildlife Conservation

Brazil police launch raids over illegal Amazon logging – France 24

https://www.planeta.com/brazil-2018-trails

https://www.planeta.com/amazon-climate-2019

http://www.wikiparques.org/parques-nacionais-de-brasilia-e-pau-brasil-abrem-licitacao-para-concessao-de-servicos

http://www.icmbio.gov.br/portal/ultimas-noticias/20-geral/8816-sai-licitacao-de-concessoes-em-2-parques-nacionais

Ministério do Meio Ambiente do Brasil

@mmeioambiente

blogambiente.sp.gov.br

Imazon

@imazon

Wiki Parques

http://www.wikiparques.org – https://www.facebook.com/wikiparques – https://twitter.com/wikiparques

Welcome to WikiParques, an interactive site dedicated to citizens who want to share their knowledge, explore and discuss our National Parks and protected areas. Collaborate to protect. WikiParques allows you to create, edit, debate entries and post photos about our protected areas, the so-called Conservation Units, whether federal, state, municipal or private. Together, they cover an area of ​​1.5 million square kilometers, or 17% of Brazil’s territory. It is possible to interact or create entries about the 12 categories of Brazilian Conservation Units. For example, National Park, Sustainable Development Reserve and Private Natural Heritage Reserve (RPPN).

http://www.wikiparques.org/um-primeiro-passo-na-concessao-de-servicos-de-parques-nacionais

Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation

http://www.icmbio.gov.br

https://www.facebook.com/ICMBio

https://twitter.com/ICMBio

http://www.youtube.com/user/canalicmbio

http://www.icmbio.gov.br/portal/o-que-fazemos/visitacao/parques-nacionais-do-brasil.html

http://www.brasil.gov.br/sobre/geography/bodies/chico-mendes-institute-for-biodiversity-conservation-201cicmbio201d-1/print

http://marsemfim.com.br – https://twitter.com/Mar_Sem_Fim

http://redeprouc.org.br – https://twitter.com/AngelaKuczach

http://m.tourism-review.com/best-national-parks-in-brazil-news5338

Ecoturismo: Brasil & Mundo é um grupo dedicado a disseminar informações e promover o diálogo sobre as atividades de Ecoturismo enquanto gerador de emprego e renda de qualidade e indutor da conservação do patrimônio natural. Focamos nos desafios e oportunidades do Brasil, mas trazemos também a realidade internacional para conhecimento dos atores brasileiros da temática. Mais Ecoturismo = mais conservação da Natureza!

The Instituto Socioambiental (ISA) is a nonprofit Brazilian civil society organization founded in 1994 to propose integrated solutions to social and environmental issues with a central focus on the defense of social, collective and diffuse environmental and social rights and assets environment, cultural heritage, human rights and peoples’ rights.

Since 2001, ISA is an Oscip – civil society organization of public interest – with headquarters in São Paulo (SP) and subsidiaries in Brasília (DF), Manaus (AM), Boa Vista (RR), São Gabriel da Cachoeira (AM ), Canarana (MT), Eldorado (SP) and Altamira (PA).

https://www.socioambiental.org

http://www.blogambiente.sp.gov.br

Most visited protected area in Brazil is the Tijuca National Park (2.9 million visitors).

Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources

Private_natural_heritage_reserve_(Brazil)

