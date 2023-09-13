World Heritage Links

Photo: Ron Mader, Oaxaca (Some rights reserved)
What would those in the know like others understand about world heritage? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
The idea of World Heritage hasn’t worked out as planned. Has it fallen victim to its own success? – ABC
Spanish village seeks Unesco world heritage status for outdoor chats – Guardian
Historic inclusion: Aboriginal language to be used in World Heritage List
Recommended Listening
World Heritage—too much of a good thing? – ABC Radio National
World Heritage Watch
world-heritage-watch.org
Reports
Facebook
@WH_Watch
2018 Report
http://world-heritage-watch.de/content/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-Report-WHW.pdf
2019 Report
Culture Under Fire: the ground-breaking report on the relationship between armed non-state actors and the protection of cultural heritage – The Hague University of Applied Sciences
