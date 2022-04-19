Poster: Monte Albán, Oaxaca, México (Some rights reserved)

April 18 is World Heritage Day, aka International Monuments and Sites Day, celebrating the work of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) — icomos.org. There are events around the world.

Hashtags: #worldheritageday, #IDMS

History

On April 18, 1982 on the occasion of a symposium organized by ICOMOS in Tunisia, the holding of the “International Day for Monuments and Sites” to be celebrated simultaneously throughout the world was accepted by the UNESCO General Conference who passed a resolution at its 22nd session in November 1983 recommending that every April 18 be declared “International Monuments and Sites Day.” This has been traditionally called the World Heritage Day.

Questions

How is World Heritage Day celebrated?

What are the this year’s publications, resources, and events focusing on world heritage?

Twitter

@ICOMOS

@UNESCO

@usicomos

@I_N_T_O

@AndrewSPotts

@amilcarvargas

@ICOMOSUK

2022

Previously

Planeta.com