United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Jun 30, 2023
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)unesco.org – is a specialized agency of the United Nations. The purpose of UNESCO is to contribute to peace and security by promoting international collaboration through education, science, and culture in order to further universal respect for justice, the rule of law, and human rights along with fundamental freedoms proclaimed in the UN Charter.

unesco.org
Communication and information
International days
News Room
@unesco

UNESCO member countries ready to welcome US back to organisation – Reuters
U.S. tells UNESCO it has decided to rejoin agency Trump quit

The United States of America returns to UNESCO: A very large majority of Member States vote in favour

44th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

September 28 is the International Day for Universal Access to Information
Introducing Internet Universality Indicators
World Radio Day
World Heritage Committee
Expanding World Heritage Dialogues (2017)

