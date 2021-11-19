home Nature Ahuehuete

Photo: Ron Mader, Baseball in Oaxaca (some rights reserved)

Ahuehuete = Taxodium mucronatum, species native to Mexico and Guatemala. Ahuehuete is derived from the Nahuatl name for the tree, āhuēhuētl, which means “upright drum in water” or “old man of the water.”

Celebrations

July 1 Día Nacional del Ahuehuete (National Ahuehuete Day)
DiaNacionaldelAhuehuete – Facebook

Elsewhere
oaxaca.gob.mx
relatosehistorias.mx
whc.unesco.org

Embedded Tweets

Ahuéhuetl significa “viejo del agua” (atl: “agua”, y huéhuetl: “viejo”), por su estrecha relación con ríos, lagos y manantiales. = Ahuéhuetl means “old man of the water” (atl: “water”, and huéhuetl: “old man”), due to its close relationship with rivers, lakes and springs.

Wikipedia
Taxodium_mucronatum

Features

Visiting the Tule Tree
Mexico’s Árbol de la Noche Triste

Planeta

Trees
Mexico’s Forests and Notable Trees

