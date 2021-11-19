Photo: Ron Mader, Baseball in Oaxaca (some rights reserved)

Ahuehuete = Taxodium mucronatum, species native to Mexico and Guatemala. Ahuehuete is derived from the Nahuatl name for the tree, āhuēhuētl, which means “upright drum in water” or “old man of the water.”

Celebrations

July 1 Día Nacional del Ahuehuete (National Ahuehuete Day)

Ahuéhuetl significa “viejo del agua” (atl: “agua”, y huéhuetl: “viejo”), por su estrecha relación con ríos, lagos y manantiales. = Ahuéhuetl means “old man of the water” (atl: “water”, and huéhuetl: “old man”), due to its close relationship with rivers, lakes and springs.

En náhuatl , ahuéhuetl significa "viejo del agua" (atl: "agua", y huéhuetl: "viejo"), por su estrecha relación con ríos, lagos y manantiales. pic.twitter.com/h0vxmCHuQy — Bosque De Chapultepec (@ChapultepecCDMX) August 30, 2021

Features

