Aug 17, 2023
Photo: Rene Hernandez, Ciclovías y áreas verdes en la Ciudad de Guatemala (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on Guatemala

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/EpMomS215cayzMMq9

Guatemala is a country located in Central America, bordered by Mexico to the north and west, Belize and the Caribbean to the northeast, Honduras to the east, El Salvador to the southeast, and the Pacific Ocean to the south.

The economy of Guatemala is largely based on agriculture, with coffee, sugar, and bananas being the main exports. Tourism is also an important sector.

Celebrations

September 15th is Independence Day in Guatemala.

Stray Notes

  • Tajamulco Volcano is the highest point in Guatemala, at 4,220 meters (13,845 feet)
  • Guatemala has more than 30 volcanoes, only three are active: Fuego, Pacaya, and Santiaguito.
  • Tikal National Park is the first mixed UNESCO World Heritage Site
  • Lake Atitlan is the deepest lake in Central America

Cities

Antigua, Guatemala
Chichicastenango
Ciudad de Guatemala // Guatemala City
Quetzaltenango

Features

Exploring the Maya World

Guatemala Links
Central America

