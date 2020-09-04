Photo: Uluru
Key links and resources to travel and tourism in Australia
Questions
• Is there a public ‘Who’s Who in Australian tourism’ on the web?
https://www.tourism.australia.com/en/events-and-tools/industry-resources/resources-for-industry/whos-who-in-tourism-industry.html
Key Links
Tourism Australia
Tourism and Transport Forum
2020
Australia announces bid to win back tourists – CNN
Bushfire recovery package to tackle Australian tourism’s ‘biggest challenge in living memory’
Can domestic travellers save our tourism industry?
Recommended Listening
Great Aussie Road Trips – Has being in lockdown made you want to explore new places, or travel differently? Self-confessed road-trip junkie Lee Atkinson’s latest book is Ultimate Road Trips Australia.
Regional Australia reaps rewards of tourism boom – A record 8.4 million foreign tourists visited Australia last year and that’s good news for regional economies as most foreign visitors also travelled to the bush.
Tourism
thumbrella.com.au
Respecting Our Culture (ROC)
Ecotourism Association of Australia
CRC Sustainable Tourism
Department of Industry, Tourism and Resources
Australian Tourism Data Warehouse
Australia.com
Araucaria Updates
Quality Tourism
Travelbiz Australia
Victorian Tourism Awards
Tourism Industry Australia
Sustainable Tourism for Heritage Places
International Centre for Ecotourism Research (ICER)
Understanding the Jargon – Tourism Western Australia
Tourism Australia News Centre
National Tourism Alliance
Australian Society of Travel Writers
Australian Traveler
Travel Weekly
Travel – Nine MSN
New Resource Launched to Assist Indigenous Tourism Businesses
https://www.facebook.com/flightcentreAU
https://www.traveltalkmag.com.au
2019-2020 Campaign
Australia woos Brexit-weary British tourists with sun, surf, cute critters and Kylie Minogu
Kylie Minogue tries to lure Brexit-weary Britons in new Tourism Australia ad ‘Matesong’
https://youtu.be/dLPy15UGXAs
Airlines
jetstar.com.au
qantas.com.au
tigerairways.com
virginblue.com.au
brindabella-airlines.com.au
allianceairlines.com.au
Gondwana Guides
gondwanaguides.com.au
Savannah Guides
Savannah Guides work with many of Australia’s leading tourism, environmental and community organisations to pursue its mission of being an economically sound, community based, professional body which maintains high standards and encourages the protection and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the Tropical Savannahs of Northern Australia.
savannah-guides.com.au
