Travel and Tourism Portals

For World Tourism Day (September 27), Planeta.com is re-evaluating tourism portals around the world, and you can help us with the cyber housekeeping. We ask where to find official institutions online the social web and how well officials respond, interact, and engage with visitors AND locals on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. In-depth features on Planeta spotlight travel and tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Germany, Guatemala, Japan, Mexico, Perú, and the USA.

Request: Please report dead links.

Common Complaints of Tourism Portals

No updates

No feedback

Social web used for announcements only, no interaction

Social websites registered but not used

YouTube Kudos

Honduras

Index

Aotearoa New Zealand (see Aotearoa New Zealand tourism)

Australia (see Australia tourism)

Belgium

Belize

Botswana

Brazil (see Brazil tourism)

Britain

Canada – Alberta – BC

China (see China tourism)

Cyprus

Denmark – Copenhagen

Ecuador (see Ecuador tourism)

Egypt – @LoveEgypt

England

Honduras – Facebook – YouTube – @ihtoficial

Germany (see Germany tourism)

Guatemala (see Guatemala tourism)

India (see India tourism)

Ireland – @discoverirl

Japan (see Japan Tourism)

Laos – Ecotourism Laos

Madagascar

Mexico (see Mexico tourism)

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Norway

Pakistan

Perú (see Perú tourism)

Rwanda – @TravelRwanda

Saint Lucia

Samoa

Scotland

South Africa – Flickr

Sweden

Tanzania

Thailand

Uganda

USA (see USA tourism)

Headlines

Wish List

We would love to see more current information on government portals about local culture – including food, sport and markets, as well as upcoming events for the public and for specialized audiences, aka business travel and workshops. We would like to see more details about ecotourism, responsible travel, conscious travel, and Indigenous tourism services.

Bonus points: More attribution-sharealike photos on Flickr, please!

Navigation

How effective is the navigation?

Is there a search engine?

How effective is the search engine?

Content

Does the site publish in-depth reports?

Does the site publish informative features?

Participation/Engagement

Does the site accept feedback via an online message board, Facebook, or Twitter?

Language(s)

What languages are used?

Are languages depicted by word or by icon (such as a flag)?

Timeliness

How often is the site updated?

Does the site include information about upcoming events in the coming week? The coming month? The next six months?

Natural World

Does the website tell visitors where to find information on the ground?

Links

Are there links to national operators?

Are there links to international operators?

Are there links to environmental agencies or groups?

