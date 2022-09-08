Travel and Tourism Portals

Artwork: Countries of the world word cloud
For World Tourism Day (September 27), Planeta.com is re-evaluating tourism portals around the world, and you can help us with the cyber housekeeping. We ask where to find official institutions online the social web and how well officials respond, interact, and engage with visitors AND locals on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. In-depth features on Planeta spotlight travel and tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Germany, Guatemala, Japan, Mexico, Perú, and the USA.
Request: Please report dead links.
Common Complaints of Tourism Portals
- No updates
- No feedback
- Social web used for announcements only, no interaction
- Social websites registered but not used
YouTube Kudos
Honduras
Index
Aotearoa New Zealand (see Aotearoa New Zealand tourism)
Australia (see Australia tourism)
Belgium
Belize
Botswana
Brazil (see Brazil tourism)
Britain
Canada – Alberta – BC
China (see China tourism)
Cyprus
Denmark – Copenhagen
Ecuador (see Ecuador tourism)
Egypt – @LoveEgypt
England
Honduras – Facebook – YouTube – @ihtoficial
Germany (see Germany tourism)
Guatemala (see Guatemala tourism)
India (see India tourism)
Ireland – @discoverirl
Japan (see Japan Tourism)
Laos – Ecotourism Laos
Madagascar
Mexico (see Mexico tourism)
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
Norway
Pakistan
Perú (see Perú tourism)
Rwanda – @TravelRwanda
Saint Lucia
Samoa
Scotland
South Africa – Flickr
Sweden
Tanzania
Thailand
Uganda
USA (see USA tourism)
Headlines
The 11 Tourism Boards That Use Twitter Like a Real-Time Concierge
social data dashboard SkiftIQ
Inside New York City’s eleven tourism-focused Facebook, Twitter pages
Wish List
We would love to see more current information on government portals about local culture – including food, sport and markets, as well as upcoming events for the public and for specialized audiences, aka business travel and workshops. We would like to see more details about ecotourism, responsible travel, conscious travel, and Indigenous tourism services.
Bonus points: More attribution-sharealike photos on Flickr, please!
Navigation
- How effective is the navigation?
- Is there a search engine?
- How effective is the search engine?
Content
- Does the site publish in-depth reports?
- Does the site publish informative features?
Participation/Engagement
- Does the site accept feedback via an online message board, Facebook, or Twitter?
Language(s)
- What languages are used?
- Are languages depicted by word or by icon (such as a flag)?
Timeliness
- How often is the site updated?
- Does the site include information about upcoming events in the coming week? The coming month? The next six months?
Natural World
- Does the website tell visitors where to find information on the ground?
Links
- Are there links to national operators?
- Are there links to international operators?
- Are there links to environmental agencies or groups?
Planeta.com