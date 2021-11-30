Photo: Ron Mader, Ferns (some rights reserved)
What would locals and visitors like to know about Tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand? Planeta.com curates this guide to announcements, headlines, reports, and the like. The sector is notoriously ephemeral so please let us know if there are additions or edits to be made on this page.
Collaboration in NZ Travel and Tourism
Marsh Award
maoritourism.co.nz:
New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Winners
- Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award
Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (Waikato)
- Department of Conservation – Conservation Award
The National Kiwi Hatchery (Rotorua)
- Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award
iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ Ltd (Queenstown)
- Toitū EnviroCare Environment Award
Wellington Zoo Trust
- Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award
Nelson Regional Development Agency
- He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award
Dark Sky Project (Takapo)
- Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award
Waiho Hot Tubs (Franz Josef Glacier)
- NZME Visitor Experience Award
Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights (Rotorua)
- PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award
Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ
- Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award
Ceillhe Sperath, TIME Unlimited Tours
- Sir Jack Newman Award – Outstanding Industry Leader
Dave Bamford
Delayed Tourism Awards come at perfect time for travel businesses
Tourism Portals
newzealand.com – media
@PureNewZealand
NZ Māori Tourism
maoritourism.co.nz
@nzmaoritourism
Tourism Summit Aotearoa
tourismsummit.co.nz
New Zealand Tourism Awards
nztourismawards.org.nz
Headlines
The birthplace of New Zealand tourism – BBC
New Zealand to spend millions weaning holiday towns off international tourism
Tourism minister Stuart Nash outlines vision for future of the industry – RNZ
The tourism tidal wave – A new kind of tourism
The Great Tourism Squeeze: Squeeze on the Government to ease tourism pressure
Brighter Future? Does tourism trump taonga?
are-there-any-clever-solutions-to-new-zealands-tourist-boom
‘green-tax’-for-travellers-gains-ground
John Key’s high hopes for tourism
New Zealand’s Green Tourism Push Clashes With Realities – NY Times
New Zealand’s Tourism Future 2011-2014
Tourism Industry Association New Zealand__
Includes 3-year government scorecard
Charm offensive to convince Australians to visit New Zealand
Tourism Organisations in New Zealand – Confused by it all?
@timeunlimited
@PureNewZealand
@TourismAotearoa
@jimmyjazz_22
@CarolynD_NZ
@nztri
@CEOatTECNZ
@michanzl
@ThomasBywater
2021
100% Pure Future—New Zealand Tourism Renewed
Embedded Tweets
Industry Essays
/nztourism New Zealand Tourism Notes (2011)
/wedtalk Working notes from the World Environment Day Talk (2008)
/newzealandsurvey New Zealand Survey (2007)
/ecotourismchallenges Ecotourism Challenges (2007)
/nzpresentations New Zealand Presentations (2007)
Tourism Export Council of New Zealand
Address: 79 Boulcott St, Lambton Quay, Wellington
@CEOatTECNZ
https://www.facebook.com/TourismExportCouncilNZ
Reports
Tourism 2025 – Growing Value Together/Whakatipu Uara Ngatahi is a framework to unite New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.
Elsewhere on the Web
gowithtourism.co.nz
Tourism Industry Aotearoa – TIA welcomes new website for accessing tourism data – Discussing Tourism
Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre
Recommended Listening
No Vacancy: Can New Zealand Cope with Rapidly Growing Tourism? – Teresa Cowie takes a looks at rapid tourism growth, and the toll it’s taking on the very unspoilt nature and friendly locals the tourist have come to see.
Insight for June 2014 – Tourism’s Lofty Goals – Steve Wilde considers tourism industry plans to almost double visitor value in under a decade. – @rnz_insight
Tourism New Zealand
Features
