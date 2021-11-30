home New Zealand Tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand

Tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand

By Guest Contributor   Posted in New Zealand
Posted on
Photo: Ron Mader, Ferns (some rights reserved)

What would locals and visitors like to know about Tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand? Planeta.com curates this guide to announcements, headlines, reports, and the like. The sector is notoriously ephemeral so please let us know if there are additions or edits to be made on this page.

Google Docs
Collaboration in NZ Travel and Tourism

Marsh Award
maoritourism.co.nz:

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Winners


Delayed Tourism Awards come at perfect time for travel businesses

Tourism Portals
newzealand.commedia
Flickr
@PureNewZealand
Facebook

NZ Māori Tourism
maoritourism.co.nz
@nzmaoritourism

Tourism Summit Aotearoa
tourismsummit.co.nz

New Zealand Tourism Awards
nztourismawards.org.nz


Headlines
The birthplace of New Zealand tourism – BBC
New Zealand to spend millions weaning holiday towns off international tourism
Tourism minister Stuart Nash outlines vision for future of the industry – RNZ
The tourism tidal wave – A new kind of tourism
The Great Tourism Squeeze: Squeeze on the Government to ease tourism pressure
Brighter Future? Does tourism trump taonga?
are-there-any-clever-solutions-to-new-zealands-tourist-boom
‘green-tax’-for-travellers-gains-ground
John Key’s high hopes for tourism
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=10892607
New Zealand’s Green Tourism Push Clashes With Realities – NY Times
New Zealand’s Tourism Future 2011-2014
Tourism Industry Association New Zealand__
Includes 3-year government scorecard
Charm offensive to convince Australians to visit New Zealand
Tourism Organisations in New Zealand – Confused by it all?

Twitter
@timeunlimited
@PureNewZealand
@TourismAotearoa
@timeunlimited
@jimmyjazz_22
@CarolynD_NZ
@nztri
@CEOatTECNZ
@michanzl
@ThomasBywater

2021

100% Pure Future—New Zealand Tourism Renewed

Embedded Tweets

Industry Essays
/nztourism New Zealand Tourism Notes (2011)
/wedtalk Working notes from the World Environment Day Talk (2008)
/newzealandsurvey New Zealand Survey (2007)
/ecotourismchallenges Ecotourism Challenges (2007)
/nzpresentations New Zealand Presentations (2007)

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand
Address: 79 Boulcott St, Lambton Quay, Wellington
http://www.tourismexportcouncil.org.nz
http://www.tourismexportcouncil.org.nz/events/annual-conference/
https://www.youtube.com/user/tourismexport
@CEOatTECNZ
https://www.facebook.com/TourismExportCouncilNZ

Reports
Tourism 2025 – Growing Value Together/Whakatipu Uara Ngatahi is a framework to unite New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.

Elsewhere on the Web
gowithtourism.co.nz
Tourism Industry AotearoaTIA welcomes new website for accessing tourism dataDiscussing Tourism
Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre

Recommended Listening
http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/201843966/tourism-a-credible-career

No Vacancy: Can New Zealand Cope with Rapidly Growing Tourism? – Teresa Cowie takes a looks at rapid tourism growth, and the toll it’s taking on the very unspoilt nature and friendly locals the tourist have come to see.

Insight for June 2014 – Tourism’s Lofty Goals – Steve Wilde considers tourism industry plans to almost double visitor value in under a decade. – @rnz_insight

Facebook
ProfitableEcotourismByGLand

Wikipedia
Tourism New Zealand

Features

Carbon Footprint of Auckland Tourism
Pristine, popular… imperilled? (2019)
Tourism and the Sustainable Development Goals Conference #Tourism4SDGs19
Ecotourism New Zealand Conference (2007)

Planeta.com

New Zealand = Aotearoa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.