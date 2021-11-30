Photo: Ron Mader, Ferns (some rights reserved)

What would locals and visitors like to know about Tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand? Planeta.com curates this guide to announcements, headlines, reports, and the like. The sector is notoriously ephemeral so please let us know if there are additions or edits to be made on this page.

Collaboration in NZ Travel and Tourism

Headlines

The birthplace of New Zealand tourism – BBC

New Zealand to spend millions weaning holiday towns off international tourism

Tourism minister Stuart Nash outlines vision for future of the industry – RNZ

The tourism tidal wave – A new kind of tourism

The Great Tourism Squeeze: Squeeze on the Government to ease tourism pressure

Brighter Future? Does tourism trump taonga?

are-there-any-clever-solutions-to-new-zealands-tourist-boom

‘green-tax’-for-travellers-gains-ground

John Key’s high hopes for tourism

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=10892607

New Zealand’s Green Tourism Push Clashes With Realities – NY Times

New Zealand’s Tourism Future 2011-2014

Tourism Industry Association New Zealand__

Includes 3-year government scorecard

Charm offensive to convince Australians to visit New Zealand

Tourism Organisations in New Zealand – Confused by it all?

2021

100% Pure Future—New Zealand Tourism Renewed

In our latest podcast, Dr Ina Reichenberger speaks with @schottchrisNZ and @tomorrowstouris about #sustainable #tourism and what New Zealand needs to do to transition to a truly sustainable future. Listen now: https://t.co/ncbmzFDGtJ pic.twitter.com/1oWdNApv2H — Wellington School of Business and Government (@WgtnBusGov) April 8, 2021

Industry Essays

/nztourism New Zealand Tourism Notes (2011)

/wedtalk Working notes from the World Environment Day Talk (2008)

/newzealandsurvey New Zealand Survey (2007)

/ecotourismchallenges Ecotourism Challenges (2007)

/nzpresentations New Zealand Presentations (2007)

Reports

Tourism 2025 – Growing Value Together/Whakatipu Uara Ngatahi is a framework to unite New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.

Recommended Listening

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/201843966/tourism-a-credible-career

No Vacancy: Can New Zealand Cope with Rapidly Growing Tourism? – Teresa Cowie takes a looks at rapid tourism growth, and the toll it’s taking on the very unspoilt nature and friendly locals the tourist have come to see.

Insight for June 2014 – Tourism’s Lofty Goals – Steve Wilde considers tourism industry plans to almost double visitor value in under a decade. – @rnz_insight

