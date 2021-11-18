The Chihuahuan Desert (Desierto de Chihuahua) is the largest of the deserts in North America, centered in between the Sierra Madre Occidental and Sierra Madre Oriental in the USA/Mexico borderlands.

This is a high desert – the peaks are generally 1,500 meters high and the basins 700 meters above sea level. Three-fourths of the desert lies in Mexico. Native species include the creosote bush, lechugilla, and candelilla. Cacti number more than 250 – more than in any other North American desert.

Chihuahuan Desert History with C.J. Alvarez

The Lechuguilla plant is a Chihuahuan Desert native. Like many agaves, it blooms only once. After 10-20 years, it sends up a stalk, flowers, and dies.



© Brian Cole

Snow in the Chihuahuan desert of @BigBendNPS is a rare sight, and usually only occurs at higher elevations in the park. Last week, a winter storm hit the area and dropped over a foot of snow, temporarily closing the roads. A spectacular sight to bring in the new year! #Texas pic.twitter.com/V6S008IUHf — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) January 7, 2021

There is much more to Carlsbad Caverns National Park than caves! The park is in the Chihuahuan Desert, an incredibly biologically diverse ecosystem.



What about the desert inspires you?



NPS / Andy Rankin

Gary Nored



