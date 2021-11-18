home Nature Chihuahuan Desert

Chihuahuan Desert

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature
Posted on
Photo: Gary Nored, Big Bend Ranch State Park (Some rights reserved)

The Chihuahuan Desert (Desierto de Chihuahua) is the largest of the deserts in North America, centered in between the Sierra Madre Occidental and Sierra Madre Oriental in the USA/Mexico borderlands.

This is a high desert – the peaks are generally 1,500 meters high and the basins 700 meters above sea level. Three-fourths of the desert lies in Mexico. Native species include the creosote bush, lechugilla, and candelilla. Cacti number more than 250 – more than in any other North American desert.

Videos

Chihuahuan Desert History with C.J. Alvarez

Embedded Tweets

Photos
Gary Nored
Winter in the Chihuahuan

Chisos Mountains
Crazy Ocotillo

Planeta

Deserts
Biodiversity
Big Bend National Park
Chihuahua
Desert Notebook
Mexico-USA Borderlands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.