Mexico-USA Borderlands

Essay

We need a better understanding of where the United States and Mexico meet. We are standing at the front door of one another’s country.

This year look for an expansion on Planeta.com of regional coverage. There will be much-needed updates to the national parks and borderland jewels Big Bend National Park, Copper Canyon, Sonoran Desert, Chihuahuan Desert, Gulf of Mexico, and the beautiful Gulf of California (Sea of Cortez).

Ten border states — Arizona, Baja California, California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, New Mexico, Sonora, Tamaulipas, and Texas — together exercise an economy that ranks third in the world for size. (double checking)

Questions

What are recommended resources, Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, and other websites?

What would locals like visitors to know?

Call for traveler tips – what are your favorite places in the region?

Headlines

Wall of the wild: animals on the US-Mexico border – in pictures

Deadline Looms for Transboundary U.S.-Mexico Water Management: Experts weigh in on the potential for conflict and cooperation – Wilson Center

How coronavirus devastated Texas’s vulnerable borderlands

For Native Americans, US-Mexico border is an ‘imaginary line’ – The Conversation

Forget Trump’s Border Wall. Let’s Build F.D.R.’s International Park

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/exploring-the-ecosystem-of-the-u-s-mexico-border

https://www.texasobserver.org/out-of-sight-out-of-water-the-u-s-and-mexico-have-only-just-begun-to-grapple-with-the-aquifers-they-share/

Quotes

The border is more than geography. The border is a mindset. The farther you are, the scarier it seems. Here on the border it’s just home. – Alfredo Corchado @ajcorchado

The border is more than geography. The border is a mindset. The farther you are, the scarier it seems. Here on the border it’s just home. #McAllen #TrumpWall #TrumpShutdown2019 pic.twitter.com/sN1JVY1A1R — Alfredo Corchado (@ajcorchado) January 10, 2019

Embedded Tweets

Key Links / Elsewhere on the Web

https://www.texasobserver.org/shallow-waters

https://cronkitenews.azpbs.org/category/borderlands

Twitter

Twitter List: Border Voices

Spotlight

Cities

States

Parks

Features

Older Features

Older Features

Planeta.com