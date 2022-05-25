Sonoran Desert = Desierto de Sonora

Photo: BLM, Night Sky Viewing (Some rights reserved)

One of our favorite places in the world lies across the USA/Mexico Borderlands, the Sonoran Desert.

The Sonoran Desert is the third largest North American desert and extends from the California-Nevada border south to the tip of Baja California and much of the state of Sonora. Two thirds of this desert lies in Mexico.

The surface is a mix of volanic and metamorphic rock. Northern Sonora’s Pinacate region is marked with craters and lava fields – volcanic activity is as recent as 1,300 years ago.

Among its unique and endemic plants are the saguaro (Carnegiea gigantea) and organ pipe cactus (Stenocereus thurberi).

There is no desert like the Sonoran Desert. This #Arizona landscape bristles with tall cacti and craggy mountains. A vertical terrain, it must be navigated close to ground. Surprisingly green and full of wildlife, this is a bustling, thriving, seductive corner of the world. pic.twitter.com/MpiTgrnhGe — Roger Naylor (@AZRogerNaylor) February 8, 2022

