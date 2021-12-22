Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Solstice = Astronomical event that happens twice each year when the apparent position of the sun in the sky, as viewed from Earth, reaches its northernmost or southernmost extremes.

The solstice happens at the same instant everywhere on Earth.

June 20 – 22 – The darkest night of the year in the southern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the north.

December 20 – 22 – The darkest night of the year in the northern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the south.

Headlines

December solstice: All you need to know – EarthSky

Pagan Britain: The UK’s Ancient Sacred Sites: Mythical sites for a solstice pilgrimage

Embedded Tweets

In celebration of the Winter Solstice and the UK's thousands of pagan monuments: Pagan Britain, The UK's Ancient Sacred Sites by @LucieGraces https://t.co/mgWWxhsGTY pic.twitter.com/6jqIormeoE — Horizon Guides (@horizonguides) December 21, 2020

Happy First Day of Winter, Fords! The winter solstice happened at 5:02 this morning, five days after the first snow of the year. Here's to a safe and cozy season ahead. pic.twitter.com/FDWyW85y1A — Haverford College (@haverfordedu) December 21, 2020

Waní-wí-ipȟá -winter solstice ❄️ Today is a sacred date: a time of transition and an opporunity to share and remember stories from the year past. pic.twitter.com/0l6U5cXny4 — Lakota Law Project (@lakotalaw) December 21, 2020

If you're planning to join us for #wintersolstice #stonehenge, there's accessible transport from the visitor centre prioritising those who need it. Come prepared for a long walk in low light with sensible footwear and clothing, and a torch. More info ➡️ https://t.co/bCUQJb5voD pic.twitter.com/Ka5dnlrNrv — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) December 21, 2019

Solstice coming up December 21 … Details: https://t.co/Y2OYdC2I2t



It arrives December 21 at 16:28 UTC



Translate to your time zone: https://t.co/NHDAQTm4XD pic.twitter.com/gF2i6RItDN — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) December 17, 2017

Artist Joe Pachack and the community of Bluff litterally and artistically #StandWithBearsEars. This year's sculpture of a Bear Dance will be burned, per our town tradition, on the Solstice, Dec. 21. pic.twitter.com/pSbE8cDM0H — joshewing (@joshewing) December 13, 2017

The longest day of the year! Happy hot-as-hell Summer Solstice to all our desert friends & friends of the desert. 🌞🌵🌄 pic.twitter.com/p9iugquj1O — DESERT ORACLE (@Desert_Oracle) June 21, 2017

Planeta.com