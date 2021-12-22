home Nature Solstice

Solstice

Solstice = Astronomical event that happens twice each year when the apparent position of the sun in the sky, as viewed from Earth, reaches its northernmost or southernmost extremes.

The solstice happens at the same instant everywhere on Earth.

June 20 – 22 – The darkest night of the year in the southern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the north.

December 20 – 22 – The darkest night of the year in the northern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the south.

December solstice: All you need to know – EarthSky
Pagan Britain: The UK’s Ancient Sacred Sites: Mythical sites for a solstice pilgrimage

