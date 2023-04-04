Planeta.com

Ecotourism

Ecotourism Links

Photo: NPS, Cartwheels (Public domain)

What would those in the know like others understand about ecotourism? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Policymakers, Tourists Look Beyond EcotourismTree Meinch
So You’re Interested in Ecotourism. Ask Yourself These Question Before a Trip
How Eco Is Ecotourism?
UN General Assembly: ecotourism key to eradicating poverty and protecting environment

Elsewhere on the Web
Ecotourism – ECOCLUB
Ecotourism Forum – TripAdvisor
Respectful Recreation in Timeless Places
Ecotourism in Latin America (1999)
Ecotourism Tagged- BBC
Ron Mader on Responsible Tourism Week – Reset (2013)
20th Anniversary: Innovation Leadership in Sustainable Tourism
Ecotourism Game
Official Opening 2002 Ecotourism Summit
Overview of Ecotourism in the USA – State Department (2003)
Google ‘ecotourism’
vocabulary.com/dictionary/ecotourism
Newsgoogle ‘ecotourism’

Facebook
Global Ecotourism Networik

Upcoming
Ecotourism in the Metaverse? The Use of Virtual and Augmented Realities and Digital Interventions
Details: https://think.taylorandfrancis.com/special_issues/journal-ecotourism-ecotourism

Decline

We’ve been tracking a decline… Can ecotourism get its groove back?
http://www.google.com/insights/search/#q=ecotourism&cmpt=q

Screen Shot 2015-03-12 at 4.27.30 PM
Screen Shot 2015-03-12 at 4.27.46 PM

Facebook Planeta: Decline of Ecotourism
Facebook RT Networking: Decline of Ecotourism

Other Definitions
Private operations have also come up with their own definitions. Ecuador’s Black Sheep Inn recommends that travelers look at five criteria including conservation, low impact, sustainability, meaningful community involvement and environmental education.

Google ‘ecotourism’ and you will find an eclectic mix of references and paid ads. Ditto Dicionary.com Looking in Spanish? Google ‘ecoturismo’

Google ‘ecotourism’
Newsgoogle ‘ecotourism’

Big Volcano
Big Volcano Ecotourism Resource Centre
What is ecotourism?

Cradle of Ecotourism

Videos

Wikipedia
Ecotourism
Eco-tourism
Ecotourism: Revision history – Wikipedia
http://en.wikivoyage.org/wiki/Ecotourism

Planeta.com

Exploring Ecotourism
Tourism Definitions

