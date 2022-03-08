Photo: Matthew Dillon, Monument (Some rights reserved)
Nevada’s gem of the Ice Age is brighter than ever in the Mojave Desert on the northern fringe of Las Vegas. Officially on our list of Places to Visit.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/Qtv7bqvnQsh8B26AA
Key Links
nps.gov/tusk
Directions
Maps
Facebook
@tulespringsnps
Elsewhere on the Web
protectorsoftulesprings.org – https://www.facebook.com/protectorsoftulesprings
Upper Las Vegas Wash
Key Facts
The monument is 35 square miles and stretches along US Highway 95 north of Aliante and Centennial Hills to Creech Air Force Base.
Created December 2014
Size: 22,650-acres
1,300 acres are allocated to the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas
Ice Age Fossils State Park
parks.nv.gov/parks/ice-age-fossils
Reasons to visit
Visit notable places called Tule
See park creation in process
If you can’t take a long walk, take a short one. (Vegas is an incredible hub for state and national parks, recreation areas, and national monuments. But few are closer to town as Tule.
Beginnings
Because Tule Springs is a new park, there is no visitor center, facilities, or parking areas. Right now to access the park, people can park on nearby public roads in North Las Vegas, and they can enter the monument on foot. Federal regulations prohibit off-roading in the park. Vehicles are only permitted on approved roads and only when the vehicles are properly licensed for street use.
Transportation
Bus service from Las Vegas to Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is available through the Regional Transportation Commission. Route #119 travels from the Las Vegas Strip to Elkhorn and Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas.
Las Vegas and North Las Vegas are bike-friendly cities. Bicycle routes, bicycle lanes and shared-use paths are available from Las Vegas to the Southern portion of the park in both the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
Embedded Tweets
Floyd Lamb Park
New bike trails, pump track to open at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs – Fox 5
Planeta.com