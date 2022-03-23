Eucalyptus, aka Eucalypts

Images: Biodiversity Heritage Library (Some rights reserved)

Members of the genus dominate the tree flora of Australia, and include Eucalyptus regnans, the tallest known flowering plant on Earth. Australia is covered by 92,000,000 hectares (227,336,951 acres) of eucalypt forest, comprising three quarters of the area covered by native forest.

Held annually on March 23, National Eucalypt Day – eucalyptaustralia.org.au – aims to raise awareness of eucalypts. Events include a photography competition, Eucalypt of the Year poll, photography competition, events around the country, and the awarding of the prestigious Bjarne K Dahl medal.

Hashtags: #EucBeaut, #NationalEucalyptDay

Please congratulate your 2022 #EucalyptoftheYear, the mighty and majestic Mountain Ash, Eucalyptus regnans.



Ruler of the southeastern rainforests and tallest flowering plant in the entire world!https://t.co/CWoU646jMH#NationalEucalyptDay #OzPlants pic.twitter.com/rLjqArFwNR — Eucalypt Australia (@EucalyptAus) March 22, 2022

Many eucalypts in our paddocks and on rural roadside verges are absolutely massive and represent a remnant of the environments that stood there before.#EucBeaut #eucalypts #OzPlants #paddocktrees #eucalypts #history pic.twitter.com/vPlLuoNgCA — Eucalypt Australia (@EucalyptAus) January 13, 2020

I nominate this lovely tree Eucalyptus tereticornis (Forest Red Gum) for #EucalyptoftheYear. This tree is on my ride to work on the edge of the #Brisbane River and brings me so much joy! #EucBeaut @EucalyptAus Check out the hollows and the size of the operculum! @UQ_News pic.twitter.com/wjlP7MHfr7 — Phill McKenna (@phill_mckenna) March 18, 2019

#EucalyptOfTheYear Red Tingle #FactOfTheDay : “Much of the plant life in the Tingle forest is unique to the south-west of Western Australia … The Red Tingle (Eucalyptus jacksonii) is the star of the show …” @ExploreParksWA https://t.co/EGbmax2jax#EucBeaut @EucalyptAus pic.twitter.com/uTJFPUd587 — Richard McLellan / kaarnka (raven/crow – Martu) (@RichardMcLellan) March 18, 2019

Eucalyptus is a genus of nearly nine hundred species of flowering trees, shrubs or mallees in the myrtle family, Myrtaceae commonly known as eucalypts. Plants in the genus Eucalyptus have bark that is smooth, fibrous or stringy, leaves with oil glands, and sepals and petals that are fused to form a “cap” or operculum over the stamens. The fruit is a woody capsule commonly referred to as a “gumnut.” They are commonly known as eucalypts.

