Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Grapevine Canyon
Michigan-born, Nevada resident James Marvin Phelps – jamesmarvinphelps.com – captures photos of the outdoors from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (waterfalls, sandstone cliffs, and vast areas of wilderness) to the Desert Southwest (red rocks, numerous canyons, and the fiery southwestern sunsets).
His landscape and wildlife photography from Southern Nevada offer an inspiring way of planning future trips or learning more about the southwest. Las Vegas is a great hub!
Key Links
jamesmarvinphelps.com
flickr.com/people/mandj98
facebook.com/detourswest
instagram.com/james_marvin_phelps
@jmpphotography
