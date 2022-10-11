Pueblos Mágicos = Magic Towns

Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns) is an initiative led by Mexico’s Secretariat of Tourism (Sectur), with the support from other federal agencies, to promote a series of towns around the country that offer visitors a “magical” experience – by reason of their natural beauty, cultural richness, traditions, folklore, historical relevance, cuisine, art crafts and great hospitality. Hashtag: #PueblosMágicos

Sectur created the ‘Pueblos Mágicos’ Program in the year 2001, following the trend started by France in 1982 (“The most beautiful villages of France”, “Les Plus Beaux Villages de France”).

2022

October 10-14 Oaxaca

Estamos muy contentos de que la IV edición del #TianguisPueblosMágicos se realizará en #Oaxaca del 10 al 14 octubre de 2022. Conversé con el Chef #JorgeOrozco sobre las muestras gastronómicas que hemos tenido y tendremos para proyectar a los 132 #PueblosMágicos.@elfonduegourmet pic.twitter.com/aSXecGwrEg — MiguelTorrucoMarqués (@TorrucoTurismo) May 31, 2022

October 2021

Receive a greeting from the D.C.F. Eduardo Javier Baños Gómez, Secretary of Tourism of the State of Hidalgo, who welcomes you to the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2021 in its digital edition, where you can learn about the magic of the 132 locations with this badge. By this means you will obtain exclusive material from the event and newsletters from the digital edition, which will be the precedent as an international model from October 29 to 31, in its capacity as biennial venue. For the Government of Hidalgo, headed by Omar Fayad Meneses, your participation is very important, which is why we open this communication channel to give you the attention you deserve up to the comfort of your mobile, computer, tablet or any device you read us from. On the platform you can virtually transport yourself to know the extensive offer of natural, cultural and gastronomic riches of the 132 Magical Towns of Mexico, with interesting business meetings, exhibition or sale of handicrafts and a variety of local products, all for the benefit of the communities as well as its tourism service providers. Of course, you cannot miss our guest country Qatar, which will host the 2022 Soccer World Cup. The most successful tourism product in our country awaits you from the comfort of your home or business to discover the most diverse and attractive Mexico: – Archaeological sites, colonial cities, gastronomy, adventure, nature, magic, convents, churches, parishes, temazcales, mountains, beaches, forests, jungles and much more to discover!

December 2020

Tianguis Pueblos Magicos

¡Estamos a 2 días del #TianguisPueblosMágicos!



Los #132PueblosMágicos de México 🇲🇽 participan los días 9 y 10 de diciembre en la edición digital con sede virtual en #SanLuisPotosí.



👏#EstadosUnidos🇺🇸 es el país invitado.



¡No te lo pierdas! #SLP2020 👇https://t.co/cm27bazJLO pic.twitter.com/oleiQNW1A3 — ASETUR MX (@asetur_mx) December 7, 2020

Towns

Álamos, Sonora

Arteaga, Coahuila

Bacalar, Quintana Roo

Batopilas, Chihuahua

Bernal, Querétaro

Cadereyta de Montes, Querétaro

Calvillo, Aguascalientes

Capulálpam de Méndez, Oaxaca

Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas

Chignahuapan, Puebla

Cholula, Puebla

Coatepec, Veracruz

Comala, Colima

Comitán, Chiapas

Cosalá, Sinaloa

Creel, Chihuahua

Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuila

Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla

Cuitzeo, Michoacán

Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato

El Oro, México

El Rosario, Sinaloa

El Fuerte, Sinaloa

Huamantla, Tlaxcala

Huasca de Ocampo, Hidalgo

Huichapan, Hidalgo

Izamal, Yucatán

Jala, Nayarit

Jalpa, Guanajuato

Jalpan de Serra, Querétaro

Jeréz de García Salinas, Zacatecas

Jiquilpan, Michoacán

Loreto, Baja California Sur

Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco

Magdalena de Kino, Sonora

Malinalco, México

Mapimi, Durango

Mazamitla, Jalisco

Metepec, México

Mier, Tamaulipas

Mineral de Angangueo, Michoacán

Mineral de Pozos, Guanajuato

Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo

Nochistlán, Zacatecas

Pahuatlán, Puebla

Palizada, Campeche

Papantla, Veracruz

Parras de la Fuente, Coahuila

Pátzcuaro, Michoacán

Pino, Zacatecas

Real de Asientos, Aguascalientes

Real de Catorce, San Luis Potosi

Real de Monte, Hidalgo

Salvatierra, Guanajuato

San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas

San Sebastián del Oeste, Jalisco

Santa Clara del Cobre, Michoacán

Santiago, Nuevo León

Sombrerete, Zacatecas

Tacámbaro, Michoacán

Tapalpa, Jalisco

Tapijulapa, Tabasco

Taxco, Guerrero

Tecate, Baja California

Tepotzotlán, México

Tepoztlán, Morelos

Tequila, Jalisco

Tequisquiapan, Querétaro

Teúl de González Ortega, Zacatecas

Tlatlauquitepec, Puebla

Tlayacapan, Morelos

Tlalpujahua, Michoacán

Todos Santos, Baja California Sur

Tula, Tamaulipas

Tzintzuntzan, Michoacán

Valladolid, Yucatán

Valle de Bravo, México

Viesca, Coahuila

Xico, Veracruz

Xicotepec,Puebla

Xilitla, San Luis Potosí

Yuriria, Guanajuato

Zacatlán, Puebla

New towns

Aculco, Edo de México

Atlixco, Puebla

Candela, Coahuila

Casas Grandes, Chihuahua

Coscomatepec, Veracruz

Guerrero, en Coahuila

Huauchinango,Puebla

Huautla de Jiménez, Oaxaca

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

Ixtapan de la Sal, Edo de México

Linares, nuevo León

Mascota, Jalisco

Mazunte, Oaxaca

Mocorito, Sinaloa

Orizaba, Veracruz

Palenque, Chiapas

San Joaquín, Querétaro

San José de Gracia, Aguascalientes

San Juan Teotihuacán y San Martín de las Pirámides, Edo de México

San Pablo Villa Mitla, Oaxaca

San Pedro y San Pablo Teposcolula, Oaxaca

Sayulita, Nayarit

Talpa de Allende, Jalisco

Tecozautla, Hidalgo

Tlaxco, Tlaxcala

Tulum, Quintana Roo

Villa del carbón , Edo de México

Zozocolco, Veracruz

