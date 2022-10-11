Pueblos Mágicos = Magic Towns

Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)
Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns) is an initiative led by Mexico’s Secretariat of Tourism (Sectur), with the support from other federal agencies, to promote a series of towns around the country that offer visitors a “magical” experience – by reason of their natural beauty, cultural richness, traditions, folklore, historical relevance, cuisine, art crafts and great hospitality. Hashtag: #PueblosMágicos
Sectur created the ‘Pueblos Mágicos’ Program in the year 2001, following the trend started by France in 1982 (“The most beautiful villages of France”, “Les Plus Beaux Villages de France”).
Questions = Preguntas
- How are new towns nominated? = ¿Cómo se nominan las nuevas ciudades?
- What are the lessons learned from the Pueblos Mágicos program? = ¿Cuáles son las lecciones aprendidas del programa Pueblos Mágicos?
- How do locals participate? = ¿Cómo participan la gente local?
- Is the National Strategy for Magic Towns available online? = ¿La Estrategia Nacional para Pueblos Mágicos está disponible en línea?
- Will the Tianguis have ways for remote participants to be engaged? = ¿El Tianguis tendrá formas de involucrar a los participantes remotos?
2022
October 10-14 Oaxaca
October 2021
Receive a greeting from the D.C.F. Eduardo Javier Baños Gómez, Secretary of Tourism of the State of Hidalgo, who welcomes you to the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2021 in its digital edition, where you can learn about the magic of the 132 locations with this badge. By this means you will obtain exclusive material from the event and newsletters from the digital edition, which will be the precedent as an international model from October 29 to 31, in its capacity as biennial venue. For the Government of Hidalgo, headed by Omar Fayad Meneses, your participation is very important, which is why we open this communication channel to give you the attention you deserve up to the comfort of your mobile, computer, tablet or any device you read us from. On the platform you can virtually transport yourself to know the extensive offer of natural, cultural and gastronomic riches of the 132 Magical Towns of Mexico, with interesting business meetings, exhibition or sale of handicrafts and a variety of local products, all for the benefit of the communities as well as its tourism service providers. Of course, you cannot miss our guest country Qatar, which will host the 2022 Soccer World Cup. The most successful tourism product in our country awaits you from the comfort of your home or business to discover the most diverse and attractive Mexico: – Archaeological sites, colonial cities, gastronomy, adventure, nature, magic, convents, churches, parishes, temazcales, mountains, beaches, forests, jungles and much more to discover!
December 2020
Tianguis Pueblos Magicos
Towns
Álamos, Sonora
Arteaga, Coahuila
Bacalar, Quintana Roo
Batopilas, Chihuahua
Bernal, Querétaro
Cadereyta de Montes, Querétaro
Calvillo, Aguascalientes
Capulálpam de Méndez, Oaxaca
Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas
Chignahuapan, Puebla
Cholula, Puebla
Coatepec, Veracruz
Comala, Colima
Comitán, Chiapas
Cosalá, Sinaloa
Creel, Chihuahua
Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuila
Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla
Cuitzeo, Michoacán
Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato
El Oro, México
El Rosario, Sinaloa
El Fuerte, Sinaloa
Huamantla, Tlaxcala
Huasca de Ocampo, Hidalgo
Huichapan, Hidalgo
Izamal, Yucatán
Jala, Nayarit
Jalpa, Guanajuato
Jalpan de Serra, Querétaro
Jeréz de García Salinas, Zacatecas
Jiquilpan, Michoacán
Loreto, Baja California Sur
Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco
Magdalena de Kino, Sonora
Malinalco, México
Mapimi, Durango
Mazamitla, Jalisco
Metepec, México
Mier, Tamaulipas
Mineral de Angangueo, Michoacán
Mineral de Pozos, Guanajuato
Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo
Nochistlán, Zacatecas
Pahuatlán, Puebla
Palizada, Campeche
Papantla, Veracruz
Parras de la Fuente, Coahuila
Pátzcuaro, Michoacán
Pino, Zacatecas
Real de Asientos, Aguascalientes
Real de Catorce, San Luis Potosi
Real de Monte, Hidalgo
Salvatierra, Guanajuato
San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas
San Sebastián del Oeste, Jalisco
Santa Clara del Cobre, Michoacán
Santiago, Nuevo León
Sombrerete, Zacatecas
Tacámbaro, Michoacán
Tapalpa, Jalisco
Tapijulapa, Tabasco
Taxco, Guerrero
Tecate, Baja California
Tepotzotlán, México
Tepoztlán, Morelos
Tequila, Jalisco
Tequisquiapan, Querétaro
Teúl de González Ortega, Zacatecas
Tlatlauquitepec, Puebla
Tlayacapan, Morelos
Tlalpujahua, Michoacán
Todos Santos, Baja California Sur
Tula, Tamaulipas
Tzintzuntzan, Michoacán
Valladolid, Yucatán
Valle de Bravo, México
Viesca, Coahuila
Xico, Veracruz
Xicotepec,Puebla
Xilitla, San Luis Potosí
Yuriria, Guanajuato
Zacatlán, Puebla
New towns
Aculco, Edo de México
Atlixco, Puebla
Candela, Coahuila
Casas Grandes, Chihuahua
Coscomatepec, Veracruz
Guerrero, en Coahuila
Huauchinango,Puebla
Huautla de Jiménez, Oaxaca
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo
Ixtapan de la Sal, Edo de México
Linares, nuevo León
Mascota, Jalisco
Mazunte, Oaxaca
Mocorito, Sinaloa
Orizaba, Veracruz
Palenque, Chiapas
San Joaquín, Querétaro
San José de Gracia, Aguascalientes
San Juan Teotihuacán y San Martín de las Pirámides, Edo de México
San Pablo Villa Mitla, Oaxaca
San Pedro y San Pablo Teposcolula, Oaxaca
Sayulita, Nayarit
Talpa de Allende, Jalisco
Tecozautla, Hidalgo
Tlaxco, Tlaxcala
Tulum, Quintana Roo
Villa del carbón , Edo de México
Zozocolco, Veracruz
